Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav Brings Home A Nissan Jonga

Indian cricketer, Suryakumar Yadav, has lately turn out to be one of many choose few within the nation to personal the long-lasting Nissan 1 Ton, which is popularly generally known as the Nissan Jonga. The heavy-duty off-road car was previously utilized by the Indian Army, and Jonga isn’t its official title however an acronym for Jabalpur Ordnance and Guncarriage Assembly, and it was manufactured by the Vehicle Factory Jabalpur (VFJ). Suryakumar lately shared images of his closely customised fluorescent inexperienced Nissan Jonga on social media with the publish – ” Say hello to my new toy ‘HULK’.” Former India cricket staff captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni can be a proud proprietor of a Nissan Jonga.

What makes this car so particular is the truth that initially the Jonga was produced just for the Indian Army below an unique license granted by Nissan in 1965. The car was in service from 1969 to 1999, and later it was changed largely by the Mahindra MM540 jeep. However, VFJ additionally made a civilian variant of the Jonga, which was launched in 1996. Only 100 items of them had been offered to civilians till the car was phased out in 1999.

Only 100 items of the Nissan 1 Ton (Jonga) had been offered to civilians and now Suryakumar Yadav owns one in all them

The Jonga is powered by a 3.9-litre six-cylinder diesel engine, which produced a most output of 110 bhp and a torque of 264 Nm. It got here with a 3-speed guide gearbox and four-wheel drive as normal. Yadav’s Jonga has been restored to a near-perfect situation and comes with further options like a heavy-duty bumper, a strong winch, LED lamps and extra.

Suryakumar Yadav’s automobile assortment additionally consists of another unique fashions just like the Range Rover Velar, a MINI Cooper S, and Audi RS5. Yadav additionally owns a Skoda Superb sedan.

