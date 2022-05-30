Cricketers brace for busiest summer

Two years of COVID postponements and a Twenty20 World Cup have handed Australia’s cricketers the busiest summer time within the nation’s historical past.

Cricket Australia confirmed a cluttered schedule on Monday, with a whopping 27 males’s fixtures starting with the primary top-end tour since 2008 in August and September.

West Indies and South Africa will go to for Test sequence, whereas the previous will be part of New Zealand and Zimbabwe in taking part in catch-up white ball sequence earlier than the house T20 World Cup that was initially slated for 2020.

Early-season cricket can be performed in in Townsville and Cairns towards Zimbabwe and New Zealand respectively, earlier than Australia depart for a three-match Twenty20 sequence in India.

West Indies and England then play white-ball sequence both aspect of the October-November Twenty20 World Cup, with the English to be coached by Australia’s former girls’s mentor Matthew Mott.

Notably, the Test summer time begins in Perth on November 30 towards West Indies, earlier than a pink-ball Test in Adelaide from December 8.

Brisbane hosts the primary Test towards South Africa on December 17, earlier than Melbourne and Sydney maintain the standard Boxing Day and New Years’ Tests.

The schedule makes for a shift away from the Gabba internet hosting the primary Test of the summer time, however means the primary two Tests are beamed into the east coast in night prime-time earlier than the Christmas interval begins.

“We are hosting a record six touring nations to Australia this season, in addition to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” CA CEO Nick Hockley stated.

“We are delighted that Test cricket is coming back to Perth Stadium for the first Test of the summer versus the West Indies, after almost three years without international cricket.

“And we stay up for internet hosting South Africa over Boxing Day and New Year for the primary time since 2008.”

The figure of 27 matches for the men does not include any T20 World Cup warm-up fixtures, or finals games if the defending champions qualify.

The summer therefore easily tops the previous record of 24 matches in 2014-15, which also included a home World Cup in the one-day format.

It also comes as part of an extremely busy 12 months for the team, with a four-Test series in India in February and March, an away Ashes next winter, a tour of South Africa and a one-day World Cup in October and November.

The one sticking point of Australia’s home summer remains a three-match one-day series against South Africa between January 12 and 17, at a time CA had hoped to have all white-ball stars playing Big Bash.

South Africa have also requested to move the series, but no other window can be found and all ICC ODI Super League fixtures must be completed before April.

Instead, CA have scheduled the games to start earlier to allow BBL matches to follow at night.

Meanwhile, Australia’s women play three ODIs and T20s against Pakistan in January, with no Test on the agenda.

They may even tour India for 5 T20s in December, forward of the short-form World Cup in South Africa in February.