Cricketers, Canberra and cannabis: CBD remembers Olivia Newton-John

NOT SO PHYSICAL Everyone who’s spent half a second in the identical room as Newton-John will likely be rolling out the reminiscence to one and all this week. But SMH/The Age reader Dave Miller‘s takes the cake. Working as a personal trainer in 1984 at Kerry Packer’s unique Hyde Park Club, he was wowed by celeb attendees like West Indies cricketers Viv Richards and Joel Garner however couldn’t consider his luck when he was requested to provide one-on-one health periods to Newton-John. He was amazed by her heat, friendliness, magnificence but additionally… Her lack of bodily prowess. Miller’s different shopper, former cricket captain Tony Greig, would flip “as red as a beetroot” in exercises, however Newton-John was the precise reverse, he says, not often breaking a sweat. “I had visions of the Physical film clip … But no way. She didn’t push herself too hard, she didn’t need to.” GETTING SUED Lawyers are an industrious bunch. None extra so than defamation legal professionals engaged on the plaintiffs’ aspect.

On Thursday, Sydney silk Sue Chrysanthou SC wrote to the NSW Department of Communities and Justice, complaining about reforms to the Defamation Act – which have been in operation for greater than a yr. Chrysanthou’s views are hardly a shock: espousing that charities ought to be capable to sue extra simply, bemoaning that plaintiffs have to attend a full 28 days earlier than they will begin litigation, and complaining that the brand new course of is so complicated that counsel typically has to cost $10,000 to write down the primary letter. Quelle horreur! You’ve bought to admire the persistence. After failing to get their approach throughout the two-year-long reform course of, and after the brand new legal guidelines have been enacted in April 2021, Chrysanthou and her cohort circulated a briefing note to state MPs condemning the adjustments as “fundamentally flawed” and calling for them to be scrapped. Undeterred by a rebuff from NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman, Chrysanthou & Co had a gathering with the division in December final yr to have one other complain. It’s taken seven months to comply with up on that assembly with final week’s letter. The delay is maybe unsurprising, as Chrysanthou will need to have been terribly busy unsuccessfully appealing a costs order in relation to her battle in appearing for each Jo Dyer, a possible witness to the now-infamous rape allegation towards Christian Porter, and for Porter himself. (At least she solely has to go halves with Porter’s secret donor.)

‘UNHAPPY MARRIAGE’ Hard to think about, but it surely’s a tricky time to be an Australian fund supervisor proper now. Looking throughout the ASX-listed majors, share costs are tanking. The worst performer is unsurprisingly Magellan, attributable to the chaos following star founder Hamish Douglass’ abrupt exit late final yr But not too far behind is the freshly merged Regal Funds Management. Sydney funding guru Phil King stated it was a good-time to be shorting shares, when his firm merged with dangerous boy Robert Luciano’s VGI earlier this yr.

Perhaps he's now wishing he shorted his personal firm. Regal shares are down 54 per cent over the previous 12 months, which has solely continued to tumble because the tie-up. CBD has obtained a current be aware to purchasers, signed by King and Regal CEO Brendan O'Connor, that exhibits six of Regal's 10 funds have slipped into adverse returns over the six months to June. Clients have been informed short-term ache is "never pleasant" – you don't say – however by no means worry as a result of happier occasions are simply across the nook.