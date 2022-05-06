Cricket’s return to Asian Games delayed after Covid-19 outbreak in China





Cricket’s return to the Asian Games after a spot of eight years has been delayed with the event postponed till 2023. The nineteenth version of the Games was alleged to happen between September 10 and 25 in Hangzhou however a surge of Covid-19 circumstances in China has pressured an opportunity of plans.

Then, in 2018, as a part of a measure taken by the organisers to scale back the variety of occasions, Cricket was lower from the checklist.

“Following detailed discussions with the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) and the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC), the OCA Executive Board (EB) today decided to postpone the 19th Asian Games, which were scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, from 10 to 25 September 2022,” the OCA stated in a press release.

“The new dates of the 19th Asian Games will be agreed between the OCA, the COC and the HAGOC and announced in the near future.”

Earlier this yr, it was reported that India – who’ve by no means participated within the Games earlier than – are unlikely to field teams owing to current commitments.

The matches had been alleged to be performed on the Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field, which was unveiled in July 2021.

Question marks had been raised over the previous few weeks with Shanghai – which is 175 kilometres away from Hangzhou – having not too long ago been locked down due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

Most worldwide sporting occasions in China have been postponed or cancelled for the reason that begin of the pandemic, with the notable exception of the Winter Olympics, which went forward in Beijing beneath strict well being controls in February.

Hangzhou organisers stated in early April that each one 56 competitors venues for the Games had been accomplished and take a look at occasions had been persevering with because the lakeside metropolis ready to host greater than 11,000 athletes from 44 nations and territories.





Source link