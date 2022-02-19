Crime stats: An area in the Eastern Cape recorded the highest number of rape cases | News24

Lusikisiki police station within the Eastern Cape has recorded the best variety of reported rape circumstances within the nation.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says there was a lower within the variety of sexual offence circumstances.

Gender-based violence and femicide desks can be arrange at 381 police stations to assist fight the rise in circumstances.

The Lusikisiki police station within the Eastern Cape recorded the best variety of reported rape circumstances within the nation within the final quarter of 2021.

According to police crime statistics for October to December 2021, the station recorded 92 circumstances, adopted by Umlazi and Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal with 85 and 76 circumstances, respectively.

The Pienaar police station in Mpumalanga and Mountain Rise in KZN had the fewest reported rapes, with 42 every.

Presenting the statistics on Friday morning, Police Minister Bheki Cele mentioned all 9 provinces recorded a lower in rape circumstances.

“A 9% decrease has been recorded for sexual offences; despite this drop, 11 315 people were raped between October and December 2021,” he added.

During the final quarter of 2021, 5 012 rape circumstances occurred on the residences of survivors or perpetrators recognized to the survivors, similar to relations or buddies.

Cele added 674 rapes had been home violence-related, of which 632 of the survivors had been feminine and 42 male.

READ | Crime stats: Murder on the increase in SA

However, opposite to the minister’s claims, NPO Jason’s Angels – which focuses on survivors of gender-based violence – mentioned it had seen an amazing improve in rape circumstances.

“I will most definitely attribute this [increase] to the fact that our judicial system disappoints time and again and victims feel it is almost worthless reporting abuse as very often abusers are let free without as much as a slap on the wrist.

“Abusers are comfy with this realizing that typically they are going to get away with it,” its founder, Jason Behrens, added.

The founder of the Gender-Based Violence Monitor in South Africa, Omogolo Taunyane-Mnguni, said perpetrators were often known to the survivors.

Taunyane-Mnguni added that the trauma suffered by survivors often led to work absenteeism and poor performance as some tried to find their feet.

“There’s a major loss to the financial system that we are able to attribute to GBV.”

READ | The numbers: The latest statistics on carjackings in SA

To combat the rise in cases, Cele said dedicated GBV and femicide desks would be set up at 381 police stations across the country.

“The institution of the GBVF desk can be finalised on the finish of March this yr, which suggests each police station within the nation could have this desk,” he added.

Dr Fikile Vilakazi from the University of KwaZulu-Natal said the police had to explain how the help desks would be different to the sexual and trauma units that already existed.

“The minister talked about that these desks have already got been put up in some police stations, however doesn’t clarify which police station and makes no reference to how police stations similar to Lusikisiki and Umlazi can be assisted,” she added.

Vilakazi said the police was creating scepticism by not indicating what plans they had for hotspot areas.

“[The] SAPS nonetheless have an extended approach to go to make sure that GVB is diminished.”

We need to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.