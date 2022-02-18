Crime stats: Murder on the increase in SA | News24

Murder figures proceed to rise in South Africa.

Rapes additionally elevated, with 11 315 from October to December.

This emerged when police offered crime statistics for October to December 2021 – the third quarter of the present monetary yr – to the Portfolio Committee on Police on Friday morning. Police Minister Bheki Cele was seated subsequent to nationwide police commissioner Khehla Sitole.

While there was a rise in murders, general contact crimes decreased by 4%, in comparison with the identical interval the yr earlier than.

Major General Thulare Sekhukhune mentioned the 6 859 murders within the third quarter had been 562 greater than in the identical interval the yr earlier than. This is a rise of 8.9%.

Attempted murders additionally elevated by 3.5%.

However, sexual offences decreased by 9%, in comparison with the identical quarter the earlier yr.

There had been decreases in instances of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily hurt (7.2%), frequent assault (1.7%), frequent theft (11%), and theft with aggravating circumstances (1.3%).

A reported 902 ladies had been murdered, and there have been 1 240 tried murders of ladies, in addition to 15 692 assaults with intent to do grievous bodily hurt involving ladies.

In the third quarter, 352 kids – as much as the age of 17 – had been murdered; 394 had been victims of tried homicide and a pair of 048 had been victims of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily hurt.

In their presentation, the police didn’t evaluate the statistics to the earlier quarter, solely to that of the identical quarter of the earlier monetary yr.

However, when the earlier quarter’s statistics had been in comparison with these offered, the homicide determine additionally elevated.

There had been 6 163 murders from July to September final yr.

There had been additionally extra ladies murdered in comparison with the earlier quarter by which 897 ladies had been murdered.

There had been extra little one murders within the third quarter. In the earlier quarter, 287 kids had been murdered.

While rapes decreased within the third quarter in comparison with the earlier yr’s third quarter, they elevated quarter-on-quarter.

There had been 9 556 rapes from July to September 2021, and 11 315 from October to December.

This additionally did not escape committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson, who mentioned the police couldn’t say rapes decreased.

She mentioned there have been, on common, about 123 rapes a day.

She mentioned:

One is an excessive amount of; 123 a day is totally unacceptable.

NFP MP Munzoor Shaik-Emam described the rape statistics as “very frightening”.

DA MP Ockert Terblanche mentioned he was not very blissful. He mentioned, on common, 74.5 persons are murdered day by day, and 5 years in the past, it was about 68 a day.

“I really think that is appalling,” he mentioned.

“Women and children still remain incredibly vulnerable.”

FF Plus chief Pieter Groenewald mentioned he was involved about mob justice, which confirmed that individuals had been shedding belief within the police.

“Three hundred and fifty-seven murders [related to vigilantism] in only three months is really a serious concern about what is happening in South Africa,” Groenewald mentioned.

He additionally mentioned there have been nonetheless too many situations the place ladies tried to report tried homicide or assault with intent to do grievous bodily hurt, however had been turned away.

Cele mentioned: “Society will has to play a much broader role with murder.”

He mentioned incidents occurred the place individuals ought to be secure.

He mentioned:

Rapes are even worse, the place persons are raped by individuals recognized to them – boyfriends and fathers.

He can be involved about family and friends members who persuade victims to withdraw instances.

“The families are playing a big role in not supporting the victims.”

Some members complained about corruption amongst cops.

“Every family has a black sheep,” Cele mentioned.

He added that they’re lower off from the police household as soon as discovered.

