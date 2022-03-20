Cristiano Ronaldo Fast Facts | CNN





Here’s a take a look at the life {of professional} soccer participant Cristiano Ronaldo.

Birth date: February 5, 1985

Birth place: Funchal, Portugal

Birth identify: Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro

Father: Jose Dinis Aveiro, a gardener

Mother: Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, a cook dinner

Children: with Georgina Rodriguez: Alana, 2017; with mom’s identify unavailable publicly: Eva and Mateo (twins), 2017; with mom’s identify unavailable publicly: Cristiano Jr., 2010

All-time main male goalscorer in worldwide soccer.

Portugal’s all-time high worldwide goalscorer.

Winner of the Ballon d’Or footballer of the yr award 5 instances (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017), and the European Golden Shoe 4 instances (2007-08, 2010-11, 2013-14 and 2014-15).

One of his acts of charity was paying for the mind surgical procedure of a 10-month-old boy. Other acts have included elevating cash for survivors of the 2004 Indonesian tsunami and paying for remedy for a 9-year-old most cancers affected person.

His father named him after US President Ronald Reagan.

Early Nineteen Nineties – Joins native novice group Andorinha.

Late Nineteen Nineties – Joins Clube Desportivo Nacional da Madeira, considered one of Portugal’s main skilled soccer golf equipment.

Early 2000s – Signs with Sporting Clube de Portugal.

August 12, 2003 – Signs with Manchester United for £12.24 million ($19.7 million).

August 20, 2003 – Debuts for Portugal’s nationwide group.

June-July 2004 – Represents Portugal within the UEFA Euro and scores a aim within the match opener. This is his first main worldwide match.

July 2004 – Plays for Portugal throughout the Summer Olympics. Portugal is eradicated within the group stage.

2005 – Wins the FIFPro Special Young Player of the Year award.

October 2005 – Comes beneath investigation for an alleged sexual assault however just isn’t charged.

June 17, 2006 – Scores his first World Cup aim in opposition to Iran. Portugal wins 2-0.

2008 – Wins the FIFA World Player of the Year award.

2009 – Transfers to Real Madrid. The deal contains an £80 million (greater than $130 million) switch price.

December 15, 2013 – Opens a museum dedicated to his football career in his hometown of Funchal, Portugal.

January 6, 2014 – Scores his four-hundredth profession aim.

January 20, 2014 – Is named Grand Officer of the Order of Prince Henry.

October 17, 2015 – Officially becomes Real Madrid’s all-time leading goalscorer within the membership’s 3-0 victory over Levante on the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

November 9, 2015 – The documentary “Ronaldo” premieres in London.

November 8, 2016 – Signs a “lifetime” endorsement deal with Nike.

January 2017 – Is named the inaugural Best FIFA Men’s Player of 2016.

June 13, 2017 – Is accused of defrauding Spanish authorities of $16.4 million in tax between 2011 and 2014.

August 14, 2017 – According to the Spanish Football Federation, Ronaldo is banned for five games following his red card in Real Madrid’s 3-1 victory over rival Barcelona. On high of the one-game ban for the crimson card, he’ll miss 4 additional video games for pushing referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea as he was leaving the sphere.

October 23, 2017 – Wins the FIFA Best Men’s Player Award for the second year in a row.

December 7, 2017 – Claims his fifth Ballon d’Or, equaling the report set by everlasting rival Lionel Messi.

July 10, 2018 – Leaves Real Madrid to join the reigning Serie A champion Juventus, primarily based in Turin, Italy, on a four-year contract and a reported $117 million switch price.

September 27, 2018 – Kathryn Mayorga files a lawsuit in Clark County, Nevada, accusing Ronaldo of raping her in a Las Vegas lodge room in 2009. She seeks to void a settlement and nondisclosure settlement she says she was coerced to signal by Ronaldo and his authorized group. Ronaldo denies the allegations.

January 10, 2019 – Las Vegas police spokeswoman, Officer Laura Meltzer, confirms that in the middle of investigating a rape allegation in opposition to Ronaldo they’ve despatched a warrant to authorities in Italy requesting a pattern of his DNA.

January 22, 2019 – Ronaldo agrees to settle his tax fraud case with Spanish authorities by paying a wonderful of $21.6 million and accepting a 23-month suspended jail sentence. Under Spanish legislation, first-time offenders can keep away from jail time if the sentence is beneath two years.

April 20, 2019 – Juventus defeats Fiorentina 2-1 to assert the Italian championship Serie A title. Ronaldo becomes the first player ever to win titles in the Premier League (with Manchester United), La Liga (with Real Madrid) and Serie A (with Juventus).

May 8, 2019 – The lawsuit filed in Clark County, Nevada, accusing Ronaldo of rape is voluntary dismissed by Mayorga. Larissa Drohobyczer, Mayorga’s attorney, tells CNN that “The state case was dismissed by us because we filed the identical claims in federal court due to federal court rules on serving foreigners, we basically just switched venues, but the claims remain.”

July 22, 2019 – The Clark County District Attorney’s office says that Ronaldo will not face sexual assault charges in Las Vegas. The workplace says the allegations, which had been first made in 2009, can’t be confirmed past an affordable doubt.

August 16, 2019 – Federal courtroom paperwork reveal that following Mayorga’s 2009 accusation of rape, Ronaldo paid Mayorga $375,000 in a settlement and confidentiality settlement. Mayorga is asking the courtroom to invalidate the settlement on the grounds that Ronaldo and his authorized group took benefit of her fragile emotional state to coerce her into signing it.

September 8, 2020 – Scores his 100th international goal in Portugal’s Nations League match against Sweden, turning into simply the second man in historical past to succeed in the milestone.

October 13, 2020 – Has examined constructive for coronavirus, in line with a statement by the Portuguese Football Federation.

September 1, 2021 – Breaks the boys’s all-time worldwide goalscoring report after scoring two objectives in opposition to Ireland within the Group A World Cup qualifier in Almancil, Portugal.

October 6, 2021 – A federal judge recommends that the rape case against Ronaldo be dismissed as a result of Mayorga’s attorneys improperly obtained and used info from leaked paperwork.

March 12, 2022 – Scores his 806th career goal against Tottenham, breaking FIFA’s all-time report for many objectives in aggressive matches in males’s soccer historical past.