Cristiano Ronaldo joins World Cup elite

Cristiano Ronaldo has landed one other likelihood to win the most important prize in soccer and can be a part of an elite membership when he performs within the World Cup finals.

“The years go by, but the objectives always remain the same,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, the day after Portugal’s play-off win over North Macedonia sealed their place in Qatar.

He will now be a part of 4 different gamers who’ve made it to 5 World Cups — Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon (1998-2014), Mexico defender Rafael Marquez (2002-18), Germany midfielder Lothar Matthaeus (1982-98) and Mexico goalkeeper Antonio Carbajal (1950-66).

Others with an opportunity to hitch Ronaldo by enjoying in Qatar are Argentine nice Lionel Messi, Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and Mexico midfielder Andres Guardado, who even have been to 4 World Cups.

Ronaldo will likely be enjoying in his tenth straight main event in a streak that began on the 2004 European Championship and contains 4 World Cups and 4 different European tournaments, a contest he helped Portugal win in 2016.

Ronaldo is the one participant to have scored no less than as soon as in 9 high tournaments in a row, and can be capable to prolong a lot of his worldwide data in Qatar, together with his 115-goal mark with the nationwide workforce.

He can also be simply two targets shy of Eusebio’s report 9 targets for Portugal in World Cup finals matches.

In 17 World Cup video games, Ronaldo has six wins, six losses and 5 attracts.

He additionally has two assists in these matches, and that is how he helped his workforce win on Tuesday, organising the opening aim by Bruno Fernandes within the first half in Porto.

“Goal accomplished,” Ronaldo stated after the match. “We made it to the World Cup in Qatar. We are where we deserve to be.”

It would be the sixth straight World Cup look for Portugal, whose finest marketing campaign was a third-place end in 1966 and a fourth-place run in 2006 in Ronaldo’s first try.

They had been eradicated within the spherical of 16 in 2010 and 2018, and did not make it previous the group stage in 2014.

Ronaldo could be 41 by the point the 2026 World Cup comes round, and he had stated earlier than Tuesday’s match he was starting to be bothered by the repeated questions on how lengthy he deliberate to maintain enjoying.

Those questions will doubtless be gone for now, as a result of everybody is aware of there will likely be no less than yet another World Cup for Ronaldo.