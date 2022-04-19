Cristiano Ronaldo mourns death of newborn twin son
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and his accomplice are mourning the lack of one in every of their new child twins.
The Manchester United striker shared the information on Monday on social media.
“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” he wrote.
“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”
The publish was signed by Ronaldo, 37, and his accomplice Georgina Rodriguez, who introduced in October that they have been anticipating twins. The child lady is Ronaldo’s fifth youngster. Rodriguez gave beginning to daughter Alana Martina in November 2017, 5 months after Ronaldo grew to become father to twins Eva Maria and Mateo by way of a surrogate. He additionally has an 11-year-old son, Cristiano jnr.
“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support,” the publish continued.
“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.
“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”