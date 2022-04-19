Cristiano Ronaldo mourns death of newborn twin son

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and his accomplice are mourning the lack of one in every of their new child twins.

The Manchester United striker shared the information on Monday on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo described his son’s dying “the greatest pain that any parents can feel”. Credit:Getty Images

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” he wrote.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”