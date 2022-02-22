Cristiano Ronaldo says ‘Siuuu’ as he reaches 400 million Instagram followers

Cristiano Ronaldo is a reputation synonymous with information. From being the best scorer in worldwide males’s soccer to profitable 5 Champions League titles, the Manchester United ahead has seen all of it in a glittering profession. The 37-year-old has now bagged one other document, nevertheless, this one isn’t associated to soccer. Cristiano Ronaldo has turn into the primary particular person to achieve 400 million followers on Instagram and shared a video to thank his followers.

“Hi guys, 400 million. Wow, what a number,” he exclaims within the video earlier than saying “Siuuu”, which is his trademark aim celebration.

“What a moment for me. Without you, this won’t be possible. So, from the bottom of my heart, I have to say thank you,” he additional says within the video.

“𝟒𝟎𝟎… 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐬. #alwaystogether,” he captioned the video. The video has acquired from than 32 million views since being uploaded yesterday.

Watch the video beneath:

In September 2021, the Portugal captain had turn into probably the most adopted particular person on Instagram with 237 million followers and in only a few months he has reached the milestone of 400. Ronaldo reached the milestone a day after his thirty seventh birthday, which was on February 5.

After Cristiano Ronaldo, the second most adopted particular person on Instagram is Kylie Jenner with 312 million followers and third on the listing is Lionel Messi with 308 million.