Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Liverpool Fans For Show Of “Compassion” | Football News

Ronaldo‘ href=”https://sports.ndtv.com/football/players/90375-cristiano-ronaldo-playerprofile”>Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his gratitude to Liverpool followers for his or her present of assist after his new child child son died. The fierce rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool was put aside in the course of the seventh minute of Tuesday’s 4-0 win for the house facet at Anfield as all the stadium joined in a minute’s applause. Liverpool followers additionally sang their anthem “you’ll never walk alone”. Ronaldo missed the match to be along with his household after he and companion Georgina Rodriguez introduced the unhappy information on Monday.

“One world… One sport… One global family,” Ronaldo posted on Instagram, alongside a video of Anfield rising to its toes.

"Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion."





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp described the ovation as his “moment of the match” regardless of a convincing win for his facet.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez, who have been anticipating twins, additionally confirmed the delivery of a child daughter on Monday.

The couple, who met throughout Ronaldo’s time at Real Madrid, have a four-year-old daughter collectively, whereas Ronaldo has three different youngsters.