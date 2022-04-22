Cristiano Ronaldo’s baby daughter ‘home’ with family after twin’s tragic death

Cristiano Ronaldo is “home” with household following the tragic loss of his new child son.

The soccer star announced via Instagram on Thursday that he and his associate Georgina Rodríguez took their child lady dwelling – days after the dying of her twin brother.

“Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us,” Ronaldo captioned a photograph of the household sitting on a sofa with their latest member.

“We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family.”

He added, “Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”

Ronaldo, 37, and Rodríguez, 28, introduced in October 2021 that they have been expecting twins.

“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you ❤️🏠 #blessed,” the Portuguese mannequin captioned a photograph of the ultrasounds on the time, later revealing her unborn infants were a boy and a girl.

Ronaldo can be dad to son Cristiano Jr., 11, twins Mateo and Eva, 4, and daughter Alana, 4. cristiano/Instagram

Earlier this week, Ronaldo and Rodríguez introduced the devastating information that considered one of their infants didn’t make it.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” they said in a joint statement.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

The couple, who’ve been collectively since 2016, thanked followers for his or her help. WireImage

The pair, who began courting in 2016 after assembly in a Gucci retailer, are additionally mother and father to 4-year-old Alana.

Additionally, the world-famous athlete is a father to son Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins Mateo and Eva, 4, by way of surrogacy.

“The birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” the pair stated in an announcement. AFP by way of Getty Images

While love has poured in from followers and mates around the globe, gamers from each Manchester United and their opponent Liverpool stood to applaud Ronaldo in the course of the seventh minute of their sport on Wednesday evening.

The tribute was a reference to Ronaldo’s jersey quantity.

“One world … One sport … One global family … Thanks, Anfield,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram after Liverpool followers sang their anthem, “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

“Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion.”