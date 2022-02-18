Cristina Calderón, Chile’s last known Yaghan speaker, dies at 93

toggle caption Martin Bernetti/AFP through Getty Images

Cristina Calderón, the final identified native speaker of certainly one of Chile’s indigenous languages, Yaghan, died at 93, her family said on Wednesday.

Until the top of her days, Abuela Cristina — as many knew her — bided her time making conventional reed baskets, and sharing the Yaghan language and tradition with these round her, AFP reported.

Thousands of years earlier than European settlers arrived, the Yaghan inhabited the tip of South America. While a few of their customs have endured, the Yaghan are dropping their tribal legends. For many, Calderón represented a cultural resistance.

In 2017, Calderón declared herself the final speaker of Yaghan, which has no written type.

“I’m the last speaker of Yaghan,” she told journalists in 2017. “Others can understand it but don’t speak it or know it like I do.”

Calderón’s dedication to preserving her language earned her recognition as a “living human treasure” by the Chilean authorities in 2009.

Sending an enormous hug to the Calderón household, Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font said that Calderón legacy and teachings will dwell on within the wake of her loss of life.

Calderón’s daughter, Lidia González Calderón, stated her mom’s loss of life was “sad news for the Yaghan.”

“Everything I do in my work will be in your name,” she tweeted in translated tweet from Spanish.” And in it will also be reflected your people.”