Critics Choice Awards 2022: ‘The Power of the Dog’ Wins Best Picture

Most of the Critics Choice ceremony has been targeted on prizes, however the battle in Ukraine has been addressed in just a few methods.

Most notably, the Oscar-nominated actress Maria Bakalova, identified for her breakout function as Tutar Sagdiyev in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” took time on Sunday evening — earlier than asserting one of the best supporting actor award — to acknowledge the folks of Ukraine.

“I’m from Bulgaria, and my home city’s just a few hundred miles away from Ukraine,” Bakalova stated. “So as we gather together on this special night, I want to take a moment to acknowledge the bravery of the people of Ukraine who are defending their right to independence and democracy.

“I truly hope that we will come together and usher in a new era of cultural and artistic exchange between Eastern Europe and Hollywood, which has been a foundational force of creativity in the 20th century,” she continued. “So I hope my message goes to the Ukrainian people: We see you. We stand with you. And our hearts are with you.”

Bakalova is from Burgas, the fourth-largest metropolis in Bulgaria, which sits lower than 750 miles from Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. Earlier on Sunday, Russia launched airstrikes towards a navy base in western Ukraine, bringing the battle 11 miles from the border with Poland.

Billy Crystal, the recipient of a lifetime achievement award, additionally introduced up his roots within the area, explaining that his grandmothers have been from Odessa and Kyiv and fled to the United States to flee pogroms. When he was rising up in Long Island, “their laughter — the first laughs I ever got in my life — is the fuel that my engine is still burning today,” he stated, and added, “I pray that somehow, some way, there can be laughter and joy in that part of the world once again.”

The “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham, accepting finest comedy collection on behalf of the solid, spoke of “the babies in the Ukraine that are being utterly decimated at the moment from this putrid, putrid torrent of abuse. Please, think of them as much as you can, and give as much as you can.”

Before presenting the largest award of the evening, finest image, the Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay handed the mic to his fiancée, a Realtor, Veronika Khomyn, who’s from Ukraine. “I proudly stand with my fellow Ukrainians and I admire their strength,” she informed the group. “They have faced unimaginable adversity with such profound grace and bravery. Their fight and the way they have united the world is truly inspiring. There is no place in our world for this kind of violence, and our prayers go out to all the lives that have been lost.”

There have been additionally a handful of performers — together with Jeremy Strong of “Succession” and the “White Lotus” actor Murray Bartlett — bearing blue-and-yellow pins, mirroring the nationwide colours of Ukraine.