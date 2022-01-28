Croatia, Azerbaijan have untapped possibilities to strengthen co-op in agriculture and food processing industries – ambassador (Interview) (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Croatia and Azerbaijan have untapped potentialities to strengthen cooperation in agriculture and meals processing industries, Croatian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Branko Zebic informed Trend.

Commenting on the prospects for opening Trade Houses of Azerbaijan in Croatia and vice-versa, Ambassador stated that this chance has been neglected some years in the past, sadly with out outcomes.

“For the beginning, we should start with a more significant presence of our food products and beverages on both markets through regular store chains. There are only a few Croatian food products on the Azerbaijani market. A similar situation is with Azerbaijani products in Croatia. I will soon have a meeting in AZPROMO in this regard. Certainly, we, Azerbaijan and Croatia, have untapped possibilities to strengthen our cooperation in agriculture and food processing industries,” he stated.

He additionally famous that the following assembly of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation can be held in Baku, having emphasised that the second assembly of the Commission was held in November final yr.

“This kind of meeting usually takes place every two-three years. For the moment, we only know that the next meeting will be in Baku. It was a productive meeting in Zagreb where more than 30 high representatives of the different state bodies and ministries from both sides participated. Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Minister of Culture Mr. Anvar Karimov and Croatian by Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mr. Tomislav Ćorić. All possibilities of economic and trade cooperation were discussed and scrutinized. We hope for positive results in the near future,” he stated.

Commenting on whether or not Croatian firms are keen on funding alternatives in Azerbaijani liberated territories, the ambassador famous that sure, they’re and there are some preliminary talks about it with the Azerbaijani authorities and enterprise group.

Furthermore, commenting on whether or not the COVID-19 pandemic in any manner affected the bilateral relations, Zebic stated that bilateral commerce turnover remained steady.

“We do not have yet the results for the whole 2021 year, but most probably, they will even outgrow the last year’s as well as those of the year before. As regards bilateral relations generally, despite the pandemic it has intensified. Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Mr. Gordan Grlić Radman paid an official visit to Azerbaijan in October and the Second Meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission for Economic and Trade Cooperation was held in Zagreb in November,” ambassador stated.

He additionally famous that there have been additionally exchanges of cultural applications and tasks within the group of the Croatian Embassy in Baku and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Zagreb.

“In this context, I would like to highlight two concerts in Baku in December, performed by the Croatian Vocal Ensemble “Klapa Bošket”,” he added.

In flip, commenting on the progress on Ionian-Adriatic Pipeline (IAP) mission, developed by 4 nations: Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and Albania, Zebic recalled that a web based assembly was held with all related stakeholders on January 18, 2022 throughout which it was concluded that the mission firm must be established as quickly as potential.

“There is an intention that representatives of all four governments will sign a statement of support for the development of project company on 4 February 2022 on the margins of the Southern Gas Corridor Ministerial Meeting in Baku. We believe that the company will be established in the next few months, depending on the pandemic situation,” he stated.

He additionally famous that though the preparation of the mission firm is within the mature section now, as a result of COVID-19 state of affairs it’s nonetheless not established.

