Croatia criticizes NATO after crash of Russian-made drone

Croatian officers have criticized NATO for what they known as a sluggish response to the army drone that apparently flew all the best way from the Ukrainian warfare zone over three alliance member states earlier than crashing in an city zone of the Croatian capital

ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatian officers criticized NATO Saturday for what they mentioned was its sluggish response to a army drone that apparently flew from the Ukrainian warfare zone by way of the airspace of three NATO member states, earlier than crashing within the Croatian capital.

The Russian-made unmanned plane crossed Romania and Hungary earlier than coming into Croatia and slamming late Thursday right into a discipline close to a scholar dormitory. Some 40 parked automobiles had been broken however nobody was injured after a loud blast.

NATO mentioned the alliance’s built-in air and missile protection had tracked the thing’s flight path. But the Croatian prime minister mentioned the nation’s authorities weren’t knowledgeable and that NATO reacted solely after query had been posed by journalists.

“We cannot tolerate this situation, nor should it have ever happened,” Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic mentioned whereas visiting the crash web site.

“This was a pure and clear threat and both NATO and the EU should have reacted,” he said. “We will work to raise the readiness not only of us but of others as well. ”

Plenkovic mentioned a Soviet-era Tu-141 “Strizh” reconnaissance drone flew for over 40 minutes over Hungary and 6 to seven minutes over Croatia earlier than crashing. Earlier, Romanian protection authorities mentioned the drone was in Romania’s airspace for under three minutes after crossing from Ukraine, making it exhausting to intercept.

Plenkovic known as on Hungarian authorities to launch an investigation into why its defenses apparently didn’t discover the unmanned drone as each Croatia and Romania had little time to react to the fast-moving object.

“Fortunately, something much worse did not happen,” Plenkovic mentioned, including that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban “found out about this after me.”

“This could have fallen on the nuclear power plant in Hungary. Obviously there was no good reaction and other countries did not react well. Now we have a test from which we have to learn and react much better,” he mentioned.

He mentioned that solely an investigation can decide who launched the drone — the Russians or the Ukrainians — after the plane is pulled out of a giant crater created after affect.

Both Russia and Ukraine have denied they launched the drone.

Military consultants say Ukraine is the one identified present operator of the Tu-141, which has a wingspan of practically 4 meters (12 toes) and weighs simply over 6 tons.