Croatia criticizes NATO after crash of Russian-made drone

Croatian officers criticized NATO on Saturday for what they stated was its sluggish response to a army drone that apparently flew all the way in which from the Ukrainian battle zone over a number of NATO member states, earlier than crashing in an urban zone of the Croatian capital.

The Russian-made unmanned plane crossed Romania and Hungary earlier than coming into Croatia and slamming late Thursday right into a discipline close to a pupil dormitory. Some 40 parked vehicles had been broken however nobody was injured after a loud blast.

NATO stated the alliance’s built-in air and missile protection had tracked the article’s flight path. But the Croatian prime minister stated the nation’s authorities weren’t knowledgeable and that NATO reacted solely after query had been posed by journalists.

“We cannot tolerate this situation, nor should it have ever happened,” Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic stated whereas visiting the crash website.

“This was a pure and clear threat and both NATO and the EU should have reacted,” he stated. “We will work to raise the readiness not only of us but of others as well.”

Plenkovic stated a Soviet-era Tu-141 “Strizh” reconnaissance drone flew for over 40 minutes over Hungary and 6 to seven minutes over Croatia earlier than crashing. Earlier, the Romanian protection authorities stated the flying object was in Romania’s airspace for under three minutes after crossing from Ukraine, making it onerous to intercept.

Plenkovic referred to as on the Hungarian authorities to launch an investigation into why its defenses apparently didn’t discover the unmanned drone as each Croatia and Romania had little time to react to the fast-moving object.

“Fortunately, something much worse did not happen,” Plenkovic stated, including that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban “found out about this after me.”

“This could have fallen on the nuclear power plant in Hungary. Obviously, there was no good reaction and other countries did not react well. Now we have a test from which we have to learn and react much better,” he stated.

He stated that solely an air crash investigation can decide who launched the drone — the Russians or the Ukrainians — after the article is pulled out of a big crater created after affect.

Both Russia and Ukraine have denied they launched the drone.

Military specialists say Ukraine is the one identified present operator of the Tu-141, which has a wingspan of almost 4 meters (12 ft) and weighs simply over 6 tons.

