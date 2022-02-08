Croatia: Increased investment in football infrastructure

In the second half of 2021, the HNS accomplished the development of 4 full-size synthetic pitches in Krapina, Zagreb (Ravnice), Dugopolje and Rab, in addition to a mini-pitch in Pakrac.

All the pitches had been funded by the UEFA HatTrick programme and can serve to advertise soccer growth and participation in native communities.

UEFA HatTrick funding

The HNS additionally invested UEFA HatTrick funding into soccer infrastructure for skilled golf equipment, with state-of-the-art hybrid pitches being put in on the stadiums of NK Šibenik, NK Varaždin and HNK Hajduk.

This second collection of hybrid pitch development is a continuation of the HNS’s 2018 hybrid pitch mission – thanks to those two collection of pitch development, Croatian top-division matches at the moment are all performed on fashionable hybrid pitches, which have contributed enormously to decreased harm charges and the elevated high quality of Croatian soccer, particularly beneath winter circumstances.

With soccer infrastructure being a key strategic pillar for the HNS, the federation plans to proceed its investments in 2022.

This edited article initially appeared in UEFA Direct 196