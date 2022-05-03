Croatia lifts remaining COVID-19 entry rules

Croatia’s Interior Ministry introduced on Monday to raise the

remaining COVID-19 entry measures, which implies that vacationers from

everywhere in the world can now enter the nation with out exhibiting any

certificates or giving any rationalization concerning COVID-19, Trend experiences citing

Xinhua.

The measure is predicted to facilitate the border site visitors as effectively

because the upcoming vacationer season, the ministry mentioned.

The Croatian authorities introduced on April 9 to abolish nearly

all restrictions imposed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, as solely the

protecting masks mandate remained in place in medical and nursing

establishments.

Moreover, all restrictive measures regarding vacationers from the

European Union (EU) international locations had been additionally lifted on April 9, whereas

these from different international locations exterior the EU had been obliged to point out a

unfavorable PCR check, proof of vaccination or restoration from

COVID-19.

Nonetheless, the federal government has warned that the pandemic is just not

over but and really useful using masks in crowded locations.