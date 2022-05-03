Croatia lifts remaining COVID-19 entry rules
Croatia’s Interior Ministry introduced on Monday to raise the
remaining COVID-19 entry measures, which implies that vacationers from
everywhere in the world can now enter the nation with out exhibiting any
certificates or giving any rationalization concerning COVID-19, Trend experiences citing
Xinhua.
The measure is predicted to facilitate the border site visitors as effectively
because the upcoming vacationer season, the ministry mentioned.
The Croatian authorities introduced on April 9 to abolish nearly
all restrictions imposed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, as solely the
protecting masks mandate remained in place in medical and nursing
establishments.
Moreover, all restrictive measures regarding vacationers from the
European Union (EU) international locations had been additionally lifted on April 9, whereas
these from different international locations exterior the EU had been obliged to point out a
unfavorable PCR check, proof of vaccination or restoration from
COVID-19.
Nonetheless, the federal government has warned that the pandemic is just not
over but and really useful using masks in crowded locations.