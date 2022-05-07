Croatian citizen fighting for Ukraine detained by Russian army

A Croatian citizen who fought alongside Ukrainian troops in Mariupol has been detained by the Russian military, Croatian state media reported Saturday.

Croatia’s Foreign Ministry additionally confirmed that it “has knowledge of a detained Croatian citizen,” and is working with the Ukrainian authorities to resolve the state of affairs. It supplied no additional info on account of “sensitivity of the situation.”

The state HRT tv reported that the Croatian man tried to flee Mariupol with different Ukrainian fighters however was caught by the Russians. No different particulars have been instantly accessible.

The N1 regional tv mentioned the arrest was first reported by Russian media.

The strategic port of Mariupol has confronted weeks of Russian bombardment. The assaults have intensified on embattled resisting troops in a metal manufacturing unit within the metropolis as Russian troops search to totally conquer Mariupol in time for Russia’s Victory Day celebrations on Monday celebrating the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany.

