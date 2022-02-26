Crocodile spotted in Bunnings trailer

A crocodile seems to be towed in a rented Bunnings trailer in bizarre footage captured by a passing motorist.

The reptile was seen with an unknown overlaying over its head whereas being towed by a blue automotive alongside the Ocean Reef Road in Perth, Western Australia.

The footage was posted on TikTok on Saturday by consumer @duncandonuts083.

“The things you see in Perth … didn’t know Bunnings sold them,” he wrote.

The video left many viewers scratching their heads.

“Didn’t know Perth had crocs,” one wrote.

“What are they doing with a saltie?” one other stated.

Other viewers believed the reptile was truly a backyard decoration the driving force may have bought from one other retailer.

“That’s gotta be concrete,” one stated.

“Got it’s head covered, so surely it’s not an ornament,” one other commented.

“Can ya’ll report this to someone? What the f***, surely not the zoo?”

According to Queensland’s Department of Environment and Science, care should at all times be taken when transporting reside crocodiles to minimise transport time and keep away from dehydration and struggling.

“The method of transport used for live crocodiles will generally be determined by the size of crocodile involved,” the division stated.

“It is essential to have full support under the head, body and tail base to avoid damage to essential organs.”

“As soon as the jaws are secured, the eyes must be covered with a wet sack (hessian bag) to reduce visual stimulation, if any additional tying is to be carried out.”

When it involves restraining crocodiles, it ought to solely be executed briefly to stop struggling and with extensive webbing or tape tied loosely across the limbs to stop limiting blood circulation.

“Do not restrain the limbs of crocodiles for longer than two hours. This procedure invariably causes oedema (fluid accumulation) in the feet and can cause severe tissue damage or loss of limbs,” the division stated.