Crocodiles on the loose in Tongaat | Witness

Quite a few crocodiles from Crocodile Creek Farm in Tongaat, North of Durban, are on the free after being washed away by the KZN floods.

According to Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, they had been knowledgeable that about 12 crocodiles had been washed away in the course of the floods.

Ezemvelo spokesperson, Musa Mntambo, stated that of the 12 crocodiles, seven have been recaptured.

“We are currently looking for the outstanding five,” he stated.

Mntambo stated additionally they suspect that they could have walked in the direction of the Tongaat River which is lower than a kilometer from the farm.

Quite a few movies have been circulating on social media displaying a crocodile subsequent to Tongaat River on the M4.