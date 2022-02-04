Crosby and Stills join Nash and Young in Spotify protest over Joe Rogan’s COVID-19 ‘disinformation’

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young have reunited to tackle Spotify.

The legendary people rockers had been the most recent act to request that their music was faraway from Spotify in protest of doubtful COVID-19 claims on Joe Rogan’s podcast, the band mentioned Wednesday.

David Crosby and Steven Stills mentioned they stood in solidarity with former bandmates Neil Young and Graham Nash, who just lately requested for his or her music to be made unavailable to the platform’s 172 million subscribers.

We assist Neil and we agree with him that there’s harmful disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast,” members of the broken-up band wrote in a “Déjà Vu” statement.

“While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music—or the music we made together—to be on the same platform.”

Young began the development when he pulled his solo catalog from the streaming service final week in protest of “fake information about vaccines” being unfold on the favored “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Since the Rogan podcast controversy, Spotify’s inventory worth dropped 17% on Thursday. Getty Images

Joni Michell, a recent of the 60s supergroup, followed suit on the heels of Young’s announcement and Nash joined the chorus of musicians requesting to flee the service on Tuesday, calling on Spotify to be “responsible and accountable” for its content material.

The band’s request applies to music the band launched each with and with out sometimes-member Young, in addition to solo releases from Crosby and Stills, in keeping with a press launch.

Crosby tweeted final month that eradicating his catalog is perhaps tough as a result of he bought his recorded music and publishing rights. Music from CSNY, CSN and Crosby, Nash and Stills was nonetheless on Spotify as of Thursday evening.

The band reunited to assist Neil Young and agreed that there’s harmful disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast.” WireImage

Rogan, who has a $100 million deal with the streaming service, addressed accusations on Sunday that his present promoted unsanctioned COVID-19 therapies and claimed that vaccinations had been dangerous to some.

“I’m not trying to promote misinformation. I’m not trying to be controversial,” he mentioned, including “I’ve never tried to do anything with this podcast other than just talk to people and have interesting conversations.”

On one significantly controversial December episode, virologist Robert Malone claimed the US was suppressing analysis on therapies and in contrast the American well being local weather to Nazi Germany. The phase prompted a whole lot of docs and healthcare employees to signal a letter condemning the Swedish audio firm.

According to Spotify, Joe Rogan has not violated any insurance policies however they’ll add advisories to coronavirus content material. Getty Images

The episode was removed from YouTube and Malone is banned from Twitter for spreading misinformation.

Rogan didn’t violate Spotify’s requirements, the corporate dominated. It mentioned it could now publish its platform guidelines requirements and add content advisories to podcasts in regards to the coronavirus.

The streaming providers inventory worth dropped 17% Thursday because the fallout from the pullouts continued to construct.