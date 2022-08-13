Crouch faces one-match ban over bump; Ratten backs King to turn around inaccuracy

Fagan didn’t disguise his opinion when requested in regards to the Cripps choice on Friday night time, particularly as Brisbane’s Callum Ah Chee was left concussed within the incident and couldn’t play within the win over St Kilda. “I’m probably a bit confused about how that’s going to be interpreted going forward,” Fagan stated after his membership’s win over St Kilda on Friday night time. “Good on Carlton for pursuing it and getting their player free, but I thought we were all about protecting the head and Cal Ah Chee had no chance whatsoever to protect his own head last week. “He was off early in the game last week and he’s not playing this week as a result of it, so we get penalised for that and unfortunately Cal gets injured.” St Kilda coach Brett Ratten gave an sincere response to the Cripps enchantment when he was requested earlier than Friday night time’s sport.

Ratten, a Carlton premiership participant, was requested by 3AW pre-game about his response to the choice. “I’ve only got one word to say about it … wow,” Ratten instructed 3AW. ‘He’ll flip it round’: Ratten backs King to repair goal-kicking Roy Ward St Kilda coach Brett Ratten says Max King is placing within the work on his goal-kicking, and he’s assured the outcomes will comply with.

The 22-year-old key ahead’s inaccuracy from set pictures was placed on show on Friday night as he kicked 0.5 in what was a must-win sport for the membership. Max King reacts after lacking a shot towards the Lions on Friday night time. Credit:AFL Photos King has kicked 47 objectives and 41 behinds in 21 video games this season. Ratten stated King was consistently engaged on his kicking. “He’s doing a power of work and what I do know is I want Max King in my corner,” Ratten stated.

"He'll be at our footy club for 10 years and when we look back, we'll be saying what a great player he is and what he's done. "Tonight he had a night where it didn't work for him. He did everything right bar the finish. "He's 22 years of age, we love what he brings to the footy club, and he's developing, but we know he's doing the work. "Sometimes you don't get the reward all the time, but he'll keep doing that and, you watch, he'll turn it around."

Ratten stated he didn’t assume the important thing ahead wanted assist from exterior the membership as he feels the Saints’ teaching and assist employees will help King cope with his points. He additionally stated it was extra complicated than simply attributing King’s goal-kicking to not dealing with strain. “Goal-kicking has got so many elements to it,” Ratten stated. “It’s the technical aspect, the mental aspect, the fatigue – people score from different parts of the ground when the ball is on the right side versus the left [for example]. “There’s different elements to it, but I wouldn’t say it’s high pressure.

“I want to go to war with Max because he delivers, and he will deliver.” The Saints will enter their remaining spherical conflict with the Sydney Swans needing a win after which a number of different outcomes to go their method to have any likelihood of ending eighth. Ratten stated he wished his gamers to complete on a win after an inconsistent finish to the season. “We have to finish the year strong,” Ratten stated. “The second half of the year has been inconsistent for us. We’ve been inconsistent. So we want to finish the year really strong as a group.

“And you never know, that’s the bit. You never know [what could happen].” Fagan eager for ‘stand rule’ tweak earlier than finals Roy Ward Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan can see a heartbreak situation within the making if the AFL doesn’t tweak its “stand rule” forward of the upcoming finals sequence. In the third time period of his club’s 15-point win over St Kilda on Friday night, Saints ahead Jack Higgins was working into objective and formed like he was about to play on earlier than reverting to his kick for objective, a transfer that made Lions captain Dayne Zorko flinch in response.

That led to the umpire calling a 50-metre penalty for shifting on the mark permitting Higgins to trot in and kick a objective from pointblank vary. Fagan stated he thought the “stand” rule had made a constructive distinction to video games however he feared it might result in unjust outcomes if a small allowance wasn’t allowed for gamers to react. “Do we want a grand final decided on a decision like that? Can you imagine?” Fagan stated post-game. “I can’t imagine that. My personal view is we should review that rule and that’s not a criticism of the way that it is. I think it’s been quite a good rule, but I think a player on the mark should be allowed one step the left or right as long as he doesn’t go any further than that.

Dayne Zorko in action against the Saints on Friday night. Credit:AFL Photos “I don’t think that should be a 50m penalty. That’s just my view.” Fagan stated he hoped it was talked about earlier than the finals. “It’s unnatural not to move when somebody does that and players play for it and good on them – that’s clever football,” Fagan stated. “But you shouldn’t get a 50m penalty for just moving slightly. Am I going to get in trouble for saying that? I hope not, but I think we should talk about it.”

Fagan additionally raised his concern about opposition taggers being allowed to dam famous person Lachie Neale's path to the soccer. Lachie Neale will get a handballl away towards St Kilda. Credit:Getty Images Neale solely had 16 possessions on Friday night time with Saints tagger Marcus Windhager retaining a detailed watch on him. "What I like about Lachie is that he never stopped having a crack and did a lot of selfless stuff around the stoppages that probably didn't give him a stat but made us better," Fagan stated.