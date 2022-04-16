Crowd of 60 000 awaits Orlando Pirates in Dar es Salaam | Sport

Ghanaians Bernard Morrison and Richard Ofori might play pivotal roles when Simba of Tanzania host Orlando Pirates of South Africa on Sunday in a CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final first leg.

A former Pirate, speedy Morrison is the main Simba scorer this season within the African equal of the UEFA Europa League with three targets.

Pirates goalkeeper Ofori boasts three consecutive Confederation Cup clear sheets after changing off-form Siyabonga Mpontshane and hopes to stop his compatriot including to his purpose tally.

Here, AFP Sport highlights 5 issues to know forward of the primary legs on Sunday, with the return matches to be performed seven days later.

Opposing Simba

A 60,000 crowd will fill the Benjamin Mkapa nationwide stadium in industrial capital Dar es Salaam to see Simba confront Pirates, however not all of the Tanzanians there can be backing the house workforce.

Supporters of arch home rivals Young Africans plan to proceed a practice of cheering for the visiting membership as a result of they are not looking for Simba to succeed.

This unusual follow shouldn’t be confined to Tanzania — when V Club play at dwelling within the Democratic Republic of Congo, followers of fierce Kinshasa rivals Daring Club Motema Pembe all the time again the visiting facet.

Home perils

Losing a primary leg at dwelling doubtlessly spells elimination within the last-eight section of Confederation Cup with not one of the six sides who’ve performed so escaping general defeat.

Only Zanaco of Zambia among the many sextet received the return match, however the 1-0 victory over Pyramids in Egypt in 2020 was hole following a 3-0 drubbing in Lusaka.

Al Nasr of Libya suffered essentially the most humiliating dwelling loss — 5-0 to Hassania Agadir of Morocco two seasons in the past — in a match staged in Egypt due to violence within the oil-rich north African nation.

Wary Pirates

Pirates hope a second successive look within the Confederation Cup quarter-finals will prove a lot better than the primary final season.

After taking the lead by Vincent Pule at dwelling to eventual title winners Raja Casablanca of Morocco, they have been held 1-1 in Soweto.

If the first-leg final result was disappointing, the return match proved disastrous for the Buccaneers, who crumbled 4-0 with all of the targets coming inside 36 minutes of the kick-off.

Libyan showdown

Two Libyan golf equipment have reached the Confederation Cup quarter-finals for the primary time and the luck of the draw noticed Al Ittihad and Al Ahly Tripoli paired, sparing each doubtlessly lengthy, expensive flights.

Although each groups are primarily based within the capital, Tripoli, no stadium there meets worldwide requirements so the matches can be performed within the second largest metropolis, Benghazi, 650 kilometres (405 miles) to the east.

Libya is the one north African nation to not have received a CAF membership competitors. Ahly reached the 1984 Cup Winners Cup closing towards their Egyptian namesakes, however strained political relations between the nations pressured the Tripoli outfit to withdraw.

Resurgent Mazembe

TP Mazembe of DR Congo, who face Pyramids with the primary leg in Cairo, are chasing trophies once more after a number of barren seasons as some stars grew outdated whereas others moved overseas to bolster month-to-month salaries.

The Ravens from southern mining metropolis Lubumbashi, who received eight CAF titles between 2009 and 2017, are guided by French coach Franck Dumas and topped Group C after a 2-0 win over Egyptian guests Al Masry.

If Dumas has a serious concern it’s the lack of a constant scorer — Adam Nazli scored each targets towards Masry and is the one squad member to web greater than as soon as within the eight matches of this marketing campaign.