Crowded migrant boat sinks off Tunisia with 76 people missing

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham13 mins ago
Seventy six folks had been nonetheless lacking after a crowded boat of migrants sank off Tunisia on Wednesday, an official from the International Organization for Migration instructed Reuters, including that 24 folks had been rescued.

The IoM official mentioned the boat, which departed from the seashores of Zawara in Libya, sank off the coast of Sfax.

Read extra: Tunisia’s navy rescues 81 migrants headed to Europe from Libya



