Crowley, van Berkel win Ironman Australia

Triathlon star Sarah Crowley has held off a fierce New Zealand problem to affix Tim van Berkel as first-time Ironman Australia winners.

It is the primary time since 2013 that two Australians have received the Port Macquarie race on the NSW north coast.

Crowley, the highest title in Sunday’s race, was pushed all the way in which by Rebecca Clarke and solely beat her by one minute seven seconds.

By distinction, van Berkel pulled clear within the marathon to comfortably win by 11 minutes.

Crowley has completed third twice on the Hawaiian Ironman world championships and was the overwhelming favorite for the ladies’s race.

But Clarke led after the three.8km swim and so they duelled all through the 180km cycle, earlier than Crowley held her off within the 42.2km marathon.

Crowley received in 9 hours six minutes 4 seconds and compatriot Courtney Gilfillan took third in 9:30:48.

Crowley has struggled during the last couple of years with damage and the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Port Macquarie was an vital step for her buildup to October’s Hawaiian Ironman.

“That was one of the hardest races I’ve actually ever had to do to win, so full credit to Bec for being there all day and putting the pressure on,” she stated.

“It means a lot because I’ve had a rough couple of years. I haven’t been able to get my form back to where it should be, and I think this is the start of something really good.”

After feeling out of types halfway by means of the bike, when he was about six minutes off the tempo, van Berkel steadily regained floor and took the lead 16km into the run.

He powered away to win in 8:15:14, 11 minutes forward of compatriot Josh Amberger, with New Zealand’s Jack Moody third in 8:35:40.

“It feels good, especially as I’m turning 38 this year and I started to lose a few sponsors and a few people saying ‘you’re getting too old, you might need to retire’,” stated van Berkel, who’s a top-10 finisher at Hawaii.

“A few mates have actually nicknamed me the journeyman so just good to stick it to them, there’s still some fight left in this old dog.”