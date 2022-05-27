Crows coach bullish about Geelong trip

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks is aware of it sounds virtually absurd.

His Crows journey to Geelong, the place they have not gained since 1998, with out their two main goalkickers and on a four-game dropping streak.

Most AFL pundits price Adelaide’s job towards perennial powerhouse Geelong on Saturday as mission not possible.

Not Nicks.

“I know people will look at it and say ‘hang on, you’re coming off four losses’,” Nicks informed reporters on Friday.

“Our momentum, we believe, is heading in the right direction.

“Our final two video games we’ve had our opportuties, we’ve not received the outcome ultimately and that has been actual disappointing and irritating.

“But we got down with a lot of confidence with where our game is at at the moment … our group will go down and have a real crack at it.

“I assume they’re due if they’ve achieved that many (losses) in a row. You have gotten to have a look at it that method, proper?”

Nicks has lost ex-captain Taylor Walker (COVID-19 protocols) and impressive rookie Josh Rachele (corked thigh) – the pair top Adelaide’s goalkicking this year – for a clash against a Geelong team renowned as one of the toughest defences to crack in the competition.

“Where we’re going to kick our targets from would be the query that comes,” he mentioned.

“We will have a look at a couple of issues this week the place we are going to suppose we are going to hit the scoreboard.

“We will stick to our DNA, we will stick with our game plan, but the personnel will obviously be a little bit different to what we have had.

“There’s no hiding from we are going to go in slightly bit smaller than what we’ve been up to now.

“Our challenge will be to compete and perform and Geelong are such an experienced backline.”

Walker and Rachele are amongst 4 modifications for the Crows, with ruckman Kieran Strachan and Chayce Jones dropped, changed by Jordon Butts, Matt Crouch, Reilly O’Brien and Wayne Milera.

The Cats will likely be with out Brownlow medallist Patrick Dangerfield due to a calf damage for a conflict at a venue Nicks mentioned had much less width than most AFL venues.

“It just means it’s going to be a fight … there is nowhere to avoid a contest on that ground,” he mentioned.

“It will be a battle and that is the way we like to play footy and Geelong do as well and that is why they are so respected.”