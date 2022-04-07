Crows regret social media announcement of Walker’s return

Adelaide remorse the social media announcement on Wednesday that excitedly revealed the return of former captain Taylor Walker from suspension for racial abuse.

The Crows introduced on social media on Wednesday that Walker would play this week with an image of a smiling Walker and the message “CONFIRMED: Taylor Walker will face Essendon this weekend. He’s back” with a sun shades emoji and the hashtag #weflyasone.

But Crows sources stated the membership was regretful of the message, saying it utterly missed the mark, was inappropriate given the suspension Walker served and mustn’t have been posted.

The message was posted by a fill-in employees member on the social media group. The membership determined to not take the message down as they felt it will amplify the error.