Crows superstar learns injury fate after knee blow

Erin Phillips has prevented a severe knee harm in a giant enhance for Adelaide.

But when she returns for the Crows is unknown regardless of her avoiding an ACL tear.

The star Crow got here off the bottom within the ultimate quarter of Adelaide’s convincing win over GWS.

She landed awkwardly in a marking contest and after handballing the ball to a teammate she left the sector and didn’t return.

Phillips has suffered two ACL ruptures, one whereas enjoying basketball and the opposite within the 2019 Grand Final for the Crows.

But scans on Sunday revealed that the 36-year-old had solely suffered a sprain in her left knee.

Crows Women’s Head of Football Phil Harper mentioned the membership was relieved that the harm wasn’t as unhealthy as initially feared.

“Erin is a professional in every sense of the word and will give herself every chance to come back as quickly as possible,” Harper mentioned.

“We’ll monitor her progress in the coming days before determining a return to play date.”

The Crows, who’re prime of the ladder by proportion, have three dwelling and away video games to play within the AFLW.

They tackle Fremantle in a battle of first in opposition to second subsequent week, with Phillips extraordinarily unlikely to play regardless of the excellent news.

Phillips had 14 disposals earlier than she needed to go away the sector.

The former Australian basketballer has averaged simply over 17 disposals this season for the Crows.