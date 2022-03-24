Crozier collapses as Blues win over Dogs

He added: “The boys had him on FaceTime in the rooms and gave him a rousing reception when he gave them the two thumbs up from the couch. He is a relieved and very happy senior coach.” It was the primary time Carlton has gained the opening two video games of a season for 10 years. Cody Weightman of the Bulldogs and Zac Williams of the Blues compete for the ball. Credit:Michael Willson/AFL Photos by way of Getty Images “It’s a mini milestone any time you put back-to-back wins together. It is still so early in the season, we have got so much growth we are certainly not getting carried away,” Hansen mentioned. Carlton anticipate Adam Cerra and Jack Martin to be accessible subsequent week after popping out of COVID isolation. Neither participant has suffered signs of the virus.

In a decidedly much less hostile and dramatic press convention to final week, Beveridge praised the Blues as huge improvers however warned his facet regardless of shedding the opening two video games of the yr shouldn’t be discounted. “We have played two really good sides we have lowered our colours to, but we are going to come,” he mentioned. “I think whether or not the analytics or the commentary around it looks at history and says teams that start the year like this don’t necessarily do this at the end or whatever. I am not a great believer in being shaped by history. “We have played two teams who are obviously extremely strong and Carlton have improved, they are going to be a handful for any team and so now we have to focus on Sydney who beat us last year and are impressive. “There is no doubt Cripps had an enormous first half and we couldn’t get a handle of it out of the centre early.