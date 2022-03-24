Crozier collapses as Blues win over Dogs
He added: “The boys had him on FaceTime in the rooms and gave him a rousing reception when he gave them the two thumbs up from the couch. He is a relieved and very happy senior coach.”
It was the primary time Carlton has gained the opening two video games of a season for 10 years.
“It’s a mini milestone any time you put back-to-back wins together. It is still so early in the season, we have got so much growth we are certainly not getting carried away,” Hansen mentioned.
Carlton anticipate Adam Cerra and Jack Martin to be accessible subsequent week after popping out of COVID isolation. Neither participant has suffered signs of the virus.
In a decidedly much less hostile and dramatic press convention to final week, Beveridge praised the Blues as huge improvers however warned his facet regardless of shedding the opening two video games of the yr shouldn’t be discounted.
“We have played two really good sides we have lowered our colours to, but we are going to come,” he mentioned.
“I think whether or not the analytics or the commentary around it looks at history and says teams that start the year like this don’t necessarily do this at the end or whatever. I am not a great believer in being shaped by history.
“We have played two teams who are obviously extremely strong and Carlton have improved, they are going to be a handful for any team and so now we have to focus on Sydney who beat us last year and are impressive.
“There is no doubt Cripps had an enormous first half and we couldn’t get a handle of it out of the centre early.
“They are a good side Carlton, they are going really well and have some forward threats who are big and nimble and good in the air and use their speed and we found them a handful for a fair period of the night.”
Full ahead Aaron Naughton suffered a deep cork in his calf within the third quarter however performed out the sport.
The Bulldogs rued many missed pictures, primarily from set pictures within the second half once they may have put the stress on the Blues.
“A lot of those shots in the last quarter were from a fair way out which is not ideal. There is no doubt they were gettable but we needed to kick a few of those [and] some of those in the third quarter.”
