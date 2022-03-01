Crucial period ahead for Kyiv as massive Russian column closes in on Ukraine’s capital

The 40-mile-long (64-kilometer) Russian army convoy made up of armored automobiles, tanks, towed artillery and different logistical automobiles has reached the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, in response to satellite tv for pc photographs from Maxar Technologies. Maxar mentioned it noticed plumes of smoke rising from various properties and buildings close to the roads the place the convoy is touring, though it is unclear what was the trigger.

The new photographs come as US officers informed lawmakers in labeled briefings Monday {that a} second wave of Russian troops will doubtless consolidate the nation’s positions inside Ukraine, and by sheer numbers may have the ability to overcome the Ukrainian resistance, in response to two folks aware of the briefings.

“That part was disheartening,” one lawmaker informed CNN.

Already, greater than 400 civilians have been killed or injured since Moscow’s unprovoked assault on its neighbor started Thursday, in response to the United Nations, and Ukraine’s chief has accused Russia of committing struggle crimes by focusing on civilians.

But US officers concern the worst is but to come back. US officers who had been beforehand shocked by the fierce Ukrainian resistance that noticed common residents take up arms now concern that the scenario is changing into “a lot more challenging” for the Ukrainians.

US officers informed the briefing Monday that Russia would doubtless lay siege to Kyiv, resulting in ugly scenes of city warfare, one of many folks aware of the matter mentioned.

In Kherson, the place the Ukrainian army resisted a Russian onslaught for days, Ukrainian defensive traces seem to have fallen and Russian army automobiles have now been seen driving inside town.

After a gathering on Capitol Hill on Monday the place the Ukrainian ambassador to the US requested extra weapons, high-ranking US Republican Senator Jim Risch mentioned Ukraine was struggling.

“It’s David versus Goliath,” he mentioned.

Accusations of struggle crimes

The Russian onslaught additionally raises fears for the security of civilians, who’ve already been focused by Russian forces, in response to Ukraine.

Ukraine has accused Russia of committing struggle crimes by focusing on civilians, and on Monday, the International Criminal Court mentioned it might open an investigation into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — a transfer that was welcomed by Ukraine.

ICC Prosecutor, Karim A.A. Khan mentioned in a press release that, following a preliminary examination into the scenario, there’s a cheap foundation to “believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine.”

Russia maintains that it is not focusing on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, and that there isn’t any proof of civilian deaths attributable to the Russia army. Russia’s outgoing President of the United Nations Security Council Vassily Nebenzia repeated these claims on Monday, stating that the “tide of dirty lies replicated in Western mass media unfortunately have become a dangerous mark of our time.”

But there’s a rising physique of proof to indicate that civilians are being focused, and the UN mentioned Monday that 406 civilian casualties in Ukraine have been reported.

Russian forces bombarded a residential space in Ukraine’s second-largest metropolis Kharkiv with rockets on Monday, killing 9 civilians, together with three youngsters, and wounding 37 others, town’s Mayor Ihor Terekhov mentioned. CNN has reached out to Russian authorities for touch upon the assault.

In a late evening handle Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned the assault on Kharkiv was “clearly a war crime.”

“Kharkiv is a peaceful city, there are peaceful residential areas, no military facilities. Dozens of eyewitness accounts prove that this is not a single false volley, but deliberate destruction of people. The Russians knew where they were shooting.

“No one on the earth will forgive you for killing peaceable Ukrainian folks,” he added.

Russia’s shelling of Ukraine continued during negotiations held between the two countries Monday, with Zelensky saying the attacks had been “synchronized” with the five-hour talks.

“There will be truthful negotiations if one facet doesn’t hit the opposite facet with rocket artillery on the time of negotiations,” he said in a Facebook message. “I believe that with this simple-minded methodology Russia is making an attempt to pressurize.”

Both sides discussed a potential “ceasefire and the top of fight actions on the territory of Ukraine,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhaylo Podolyak told reporters. Without going into detail, he said both sides would return to their capitals for consultations over whether to implement a number of “choices.”

Request for support

As Russia’s brutal attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine is desperately requesting further support from international powers.

Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian ambassador to the US, told a bipartisan group of lawmakers at Capitol Hill Monday that her country needs more weapons and other assistance in its existential fight against Russia.

“We are usually not asking anybody to battle for us, we’re defending our nation ourselves. But we want all of the help that every one civilized world may give us to truly proceed successfully preventing, and in addition sanctions,” she said after the meeting.

In recent days, US President Joe Biden instructed Secretary of State Antony Blinken to release up to $350 million to immediately support to Ukraine’s defense — but officials have also acknowledged privately that it will be more difficult to get new aid to Ukraine than it was previously when it could be flown directly to Kyiv.

Australia will send missiles as part of a $50 million package of lethal and non-lethal aid to help Ukraine repel Russian forces, the country’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison told a news conference Tuesday.

At the same time, thousands of refugees are fleeing the conflict. There are already 520,000 refugees from Ukraine in neighboring counties, according to the UN, with UN Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees Kelly Clements saying the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine has become “an entire lot worse.”

“We’re actually fairly devastated clearly with what’s to come back and we might say that as much as 4 million folks may truly cross borders if issues proceed to deteriorate,” Clements mentioned.