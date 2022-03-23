Crude Oil Output Fell 2.19% In February

India’s crude oil manufacturing fell in February

Crude oil manufacturing within the nation fell 2.19 per cent to 2272.26 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) in February 2022, in comparison with the corresponding interval of final 12 months.

According to the info offered by the petroleum ministry, crude manufacturing in February 2022 additionally fell in need of the official goal by 5.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, the cumulative crude oil manufacturing throughout April-February 2021-22 was 27,162.3 TMT, 4.71 per cent decrease than the goal and a couple of.57 per cent decrease than the manufacturing in the course of the corresponding interval of final 12 months.

Also Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) crude manufacturing within the nomination block throughout February 2022 was 1510.52 TMT, which is 2.92 per cent decrease than the goal of the month beneath assessment and a couple of.22 per cent decrease than the output recorded in February 2021.

The petroleum ministry releases crude oil manufacturing information on a month-to-month foundation.