Cruise ship flees over unpaid bills

Despite having a whole bunch of passengers on board, a cruise ship has fled the US in a brazen try and keep away from an arrest warrant.

A cruise ship with a whole bunch of passengers and crew diverted its vacation spot path from Miami within the US state of Florida to the island nation of the Bahamas after the US issued an arrest warrant for the vessel.

As reported by Fox News, the arrest warrant was in response to $US1.2 million ($A1.7 million) in unpaid gas payments.

“The U.S. marshal will be there with the arrest warrant if the ship shows up in Miami,” J. Stephen Simms, the lead lawyer representing Peninsula Petroleum Far East Pte. Ltd, informed Bloomberg.

“My good money is that it’s not landing in Miami, from what we’ve been told. Our client is determined to recover.”

The luxurious cruise ship, Crystal Symphony, was scheduled to port in Miami on Saturday after a two-week sojourn within the Caribbean, however diverted to the Bahamas with about 300 passengers and 400 crew members after a US courtroom issued an arrest warrant.

The ship is operated by Genting Hong Kong Ltd., which has been financially struggling because the pandemic impacted journey.

Peninsula Petroleum Far East filed a go well with within the US to get better $US4.6 million ($A6.4 million) in unpaid charges for bunker gas for 3 completely different ships owned by Genting, together with $US1.2 million ($A1.7 million) from the Crystal Symphony.

A British musician who was acting on the ship mentioned the passengers had been scrambling to reschedule their flights after being delayed within the Bahamas, however “there’s no panic”.

“Every one of these people are trying to reschedule their flights,” musician Elio Pace informed the Daily Mail.

“There’s no panic, there’s no tantrums going on, they’re taking it in their stride.”

Genting Hong Kong on Wednesday filed with the Supreme Court of Bermuda to nominate provisional liquidators after exhausting “all reasonable efforts” to barter with collectors, based on Bloomberg.

The firm reported in May that it misplaced $US1.7 billion ($A2.4 billion) because the pandemic and shutdowns continued affecting the journey trade.

Crystal Cruises notified employees on the Crystal Symphony on Wednesday that each one cruise operations could be suspended till no less than April.

“This was an extremely difficult decision but a prudent one given the current business environment and recent developments with our parent company, Genting Hong Kong,” Jack Anderson, Crystal’s president, mentioned in an announcement on the choice to stop all cruises.

Mr Pace mentioned passengers had been shocked when the announcement was made, however that he nonetheless carried out and operations continued as ordinary.

“That was quite extraordinary, to be in a position to have to perform to people, with them knowing the cruise line has gone into liquidation,” he mentioned.

“This was a shock to everybody when we got the announcement on Wednesday.”

The ship docked in Bimini simply earlier than midnight native time on Saturday.

Passengers are anticipated to be ferried to Fort Lauderdale from the Bahamas.

“For me it’s a headache, but for the crew, for the staff, the brilliant staff of this gorgeous luxury liner, I feel more sorry for them,” Mr Pace mentioned.

“I’m put out, but they’ve lost their jobs for the foreseeable future.”

A Crystal Cruises spokesperson informed Fox Newsall visitors had been put up for the night time regardless of the vacation spot change.

“Guests were provided overnight accommodations last evening with the ship’s exemplary service and amenities offered and they well cared for on board. Crystal has arranged ground transportation to local airports, as well as PortMiami, and guests are currently en route home,” they mentioned.

The spokesperson added the corporate can’t touch upon pending authorized issues at the moment.

This article initially appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission