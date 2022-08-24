Cruise ship rescues Cuban migrants stranded at sea
“They didn’t have paddles,” mentioned passenger Cintia Zingoni, who filmed the video. “It wasn’t really a boat. It was a piece of furniture, maybe a cabinet and they made it as a boat.”
Zingoni, an actual property agent from Orlando, Florida, was on the ship along with her household and associates after they witnessed the occasion.
Her video reveals what seems to be a small piece of material the migrants have been utilizing as a sail and styrofoam hooked up to the edges of their vessel for flotation. Zingoni mentioned it additionally appeared the migrants have been utilizing a pot lid to paddle.
The migrants have been welcomed on board the ship the place they acquired a medical check-up, meals and garments, in line with Carnival Cruise Lines spokesman Matt Lupoli. When the boat reached Cozumel, they have been turned over to Mexican officers, he mentioned.
According to Zingoni, the ship’s captain introduced to passengers that the migrants have been dehydrated however in any other case fantastic.
“I felt sad. Everyone on the boat was dancing and having fun and they were dying,” Zingoni mentioned. “That was almost a suicide mission to go inside that piece of wood.”
Fellow passenger Lee Smith mentioned the climate that night took a flip for the more serious.
Cubans who attain the United States and ask for asylum are sometimes in a position to achieve everlasting residency underneath a particular standing granted by the 1962 Cuban Adjustment Act. Cubans picked up at sea by the US Coast Guard are often returned to the island.
According to US Customs and Border Protection, greater than 175,000 Cubans have arrived within the US from Mexico since July final 12 months. In the identical interval, greater than 4,500 Cubans intercepted at sea have been returned to Cuba, the Coast Guard mentioned in a press release Tuesday.