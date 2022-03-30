‘Crushing exhaustion’: Long COVID takes toll on young patients

Long COVID is usually outlined by clinicians as individuals who have indicators and signs of the virus that develop proceed for greater than three months after being contaminated and will not be defined by an alternate analysis. Dr David Darley, respiratory doctor at St Vincent’s, who can also be a lead researcher on the landmark ADAPT study, mentioned the most recent data showed about 20 per cent of patients suffered persistent symptoms at eight months after infection. Payton Jacobs, 18, with medical doctors Stephan Faux and Morgan Hee at St Vincent’s Long Covid Outpatient Clinic. The clinic opened this week. Credit:Louise Kennerley “But this data was collected in the first 2020 wave and the prevalence of long COVID after the Delta and Omicron waves remains unknown,” he mentioned. “We don’t know what effect vaccination will have on the rates of long COVID. We are doing ongoing studies that are trying to clarify that question.” For Ms Payton, fixed fatigue and “muscle aches and pain that are worse at night” has led her to has cut back the times she spends within the classroom, disrupting her first months of yr 12.

“I’ve just been exhausted. If I’m at school, I need to rest twice a day,” she mentioned, noting that after attempting to return to her common netball and basketball coaching in early February she discovered it unattainable “to get through a game … I had to keep stopping midway through”. Loading After operating a broad spectrum of assessments – which all got here again clear – her GP referred her to Dr Morgan Hee, one of many rehabilitation drugs physicians who will deal with her on the St Vincent’s Hospital clinic. She will take part in a rehabilitation program, together with a graded train program to construct up endurance and power and psychological remedies for fatigue. “There are people we are seeing with just respiratory problems like breathlessness, fatigue cough and wheezing who need pulmonary rehab. And there is another group of patients that might have respiratory symptoms, but also have muscle joint pains and mental health issues after being admitted to hospital and ICU with severe disease,” Dr Faux mentioned.