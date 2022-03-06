Cryptic ‘Just landed in Ukraine’ Mbalula tweet has people guessing, speculating | News24

Fikile Mbalula tweeted “Just landed in Ukraine” to his followers on Saturday, after which it was adopted by radio silence.

Was he sprucing his makarapa for the Soweto Derby or was he, in actual fact, visiting the war-torn nation?

His division was not instantly out there to make clear.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula dropped a cryptic tweet – "Just landed in Ukraine" – to his 2.7 million followers on Saturday morning, after which went into radio silence.

It was not clear whether or not he was sprucing his makarapa for the Soweto Derby or was, in actual fact, visiting the war-torn nation.

Mbalula and all his spokespeople weren’t instantly out there to shed any mild, however ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe stated: “I suspect he has been hacked.”

He stated he had spoken to Mbalula, and would name again with additional info.

But he then turned unavailable and didn’t reply to a reminder for an replace on the place the maverick minister was, given the nationwide significance of whether or not Mbalula had travelled to Ukraine.

A retweet by Mbalula’s account of a press release by the Embassy of Russia in SA additionally raised eyebrows in some quarters.

Dear subscribers, we’ve obtained a large number of letters of solidarity from South Africans, each people and organizations. We recognize your help and glad you determined to face with us at the moment, when Russia, like 80 years in the past, is preventing Nazism in Ukraine! ???????? pic.twitter.com/vj0N6ClhSJ — Russia in RSA ???? (@EmbassyofRussia) March 5, 2022

A reply, by the Embassy of Germany in SA, disagreed:

Sorry, however we will not keep silent on this one, it is simply far too cynical. What ???? is doing in ???? is slaughtering harmless kids, men and women for its personal achieve. It’s undoubtedly not “fighting Nazism”. Shame on anybody who’s falling for this. (Sadly, we’re kinda consultants on Nazism.) — Germany in SA (@GermanEmbassySA) March 5, 2022

Mbalula, who’s extra conversant in visits to the Southern Line in Cape Town, or getting livid taxi bosses to sit down down and comply with a truce, was not instantly out there to elaborate.

South Africa’s ambassador to Ukraine, Andre Groenewald, stated: “I have no information on that,” he stated, on the cellphone from Budapest, when questioned a couple of doable go to.

Groenewald has had a fraught time for the reason that first salvos had been fired by Russian forces on 24 February in Ukraine.

At first, he decamped to the nation – and, from there, coordinated the evacuation of South Africans, whereas additionally holding his household protected. They at the moment are primarily based in Budapest, Hungary, as evacuation operations proceed.

Groenewald was occupied with sending names to checkpoints to assist get the remaining “20 or so” South Africans out of Ukraine amid studies that Russia had referred to as a ceasefire to permit Ukraine civilians to depart key cities.

Clayson Monyela, spokesperson for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, has been intently concerned in speaking on the evacuation of South Africans within the area.

He stated seven border crossings had been visited by South African officers, and there seemed to be no extra South Africans or Africans needing to cross.

Asked whether or not any authorities officers had been current, he stated: “No, there’s a war going on there.”

Asked if Mbalula had maybe gone over, he replied testily: “I’m not getting involved in that Twitter thing.”

Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale stated he couldn’t converse for one more division, regardless of Mbalula serving as a Cabinet appointee of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

South Africa has been strolling a barbed diplomatic tightrope as a result of it refuses to facet with both Ukraine or the Russian Federation, balancing its approach by outdated allegiances and trendy alliances, holding onto diplomacy as a decision.

This, in itself, has attracted extreme criticism from some quarters, who need a extra sturdy response on the a part of South Africa.

An replace will probably be offered when out there.

