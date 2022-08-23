Crypto ad ban in Singapore: How have platforms changed their marketing strategy? | crypto, cryptocurrency, singapore, regulation, marketing, advertising, strategy | FinanceAsia

A model of this story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore MAS launched pointers firstly of 2022 explicitly proscribing cryptocurrency platforms from selling their companies to most of the people in Singapore, which signifies that they’ll solely promote on their web sites and social media accounts.

These crypto platforms cannot advertise or market their companies in public areas, comparable to by means of ads on public transport, public transport venues and public web sites, or the engagement of third events comparable to social-media influencers.

The new rules are a major blow to crypto platforms as it’s a tumultuous…