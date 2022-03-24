Crypto.com Signs On as FIFA Sponsor, Deepening Push Into Sports

Fifa has added Crypto.com as one of many sponsors for this 12 months’s soccer world cup in Qatar, the newest step within the cryptocurrency trade’s aggressive push into the world of elite sport.

“The company will be the exclusive cryptocurrency trading platform sponsor of Qatar 2022,” Fifa stated in an announcement late on Tuesday. The sporting physique didn’t reveal monetary particulars of the deal.

The high-profile sponsorship settlement comes simply months after Singapore-based Crypto.com stated it might change Staples because the title sponsor of downtown Los Angeles’s iconic enviornment. The agency signed actor Matt Damon to be the face of a brand new marketing campaign late final 12 months, as a part of a worldwide advertising and marketing push to lure new customers and produce the trade into the mainstream.

Qatar is spending a report quantity to stage the world’s most-watched sports activities occasion, which begins in November. The Gulf nation expects the World Cup so as to add $20 billion to the financial system, equal to about 9% of its gross home product this 12 months as forecast by Citigroup Inc.

However, the event has been beset with controversies, starting from scheduling issues resulting from Qatar’s summer season warmth to the remedy of migrant staff. Difficulties might mount as soon as followers arrive and face native norms, akin to gown codes requiring women and men cowl their our bodies from shoulders to knees in lots of public areas.

Earlier this week, Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal slammed Fifa over its choice to let Qatar host the occasion. “It’s ridiculous that we’re going to play in a country to — what does FIFA say? —- to develop football there,” AP reported on Monday, citing feedback from Van Gaal.

Fifa’s different sponsors for the World Cup embrace Adidas AG, Coca-Cola Co and Visa Inc.

Crypto.com, which moved its headquarters to Singapore from Hong Kong final 12 months, can be linked with Formula 1, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Italy’s high soccer league. It has offers with French soccer membership Paris Saint-Germain, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Montreal Canadiens.