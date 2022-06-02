Crypto developer ‘Fluffypony’ to be extradited to SA to face R1.4 million fraud charge | Fin24

South African cryptocurrency developer Riccardo “Fluffypony” Spagni can be extradited from the US to face decade-old fraud costs.

Spagni was arrested in July final yr when his chartered jet landed in Nashville, Tennessee.

He has denied fleeing South Africa or defrauding a Cape Town cookie firm.

South African crypto developer Riccardo Spagni, who was arrested within the US final yr on the request of SA authorities, is about to return to South Africa to face fraud costs after he waived his proper to an extradition listening to.

Spagni, identified tech circles as “Fluffypony”, is a former lead maintainer for privacy-focused cryptocurrency Monera.

He is accused of defrauding Cape Town cookie firm Cape Cookies over a decade in the past of round R1.4 million by submitting falsified and inflated expertise invoices. He has denied the costs towards him.

Spagni has beforehand stated that he meant to return to SA to “address” the accusation he defrauded his former employer and “get it behind me once and for all”.

Spagni was arrested within the US in July final yr when his chartered jet landed in Nashville, Tennessee, on its option to Mexico. After being saved in custody for 60 days, he was released pending an extradition listening to. He was ordered to remain in Tennessee and give up his passport.

A courtroom in Nashville, Tennessee, has now ordered that he be handed over to South African authorities to be flown again to SA after he “knowingly and voluntarily” waived his proper to an extradition listening to.

“The United States shall notify Spagni of the date on which duly authorised representatives of the government of South Africa will depart South Africa to effectuate his arrest,” the courtroom dominated.

“On the eve of the date on which the South African representatives begin their travel, Spagni [will] surrender as directed by the United States to the United States Marshal.”

A time and place for the handover has not been agreed to.

The courtroom additionally dominated that Spagni’s passport could possibly be briefly launched to his authorized group in order that he may apply for a social safety quantity, indicating he intends to return to the US.

The case towards him

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Spagni “fled” SA in March final yr when he was anticipated to be in courtroom for a trial date within the Cape Cookie fraud case.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on 19 April that very same yr when he failed to look in particular person on the subsequent courtroom listening to.

“[His lawyer] told the court that he had informed the accused about the court date telephonically,” the NPA stated in paperwork submitted to the US courtroom.

READ | Playing with fire: NPA denies blaze destroyed bank records in case of fugitive SA crypto techie

“He also advised that he had no instructions regarding Spagni’s whereabouts and that he was unable to reach Spagni, and that his phone was just ringing.”

Spagni’s attorneys have denied that he fled SA, saying he and his spouse have been within the means of emigrating to the US and had been unable to return to SA in time for the courtroom dates attributable to strict Covid-19 protocols.

His authorized group additionally beforehand claimed that the NPA’s case towards Spagni was weak as a result of “critical” financial institution data associated to Cape Cookies had been misplaced in a fireplace, a declare the NPA has denied.

Get the largest enterprise tales emailed to you each weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.