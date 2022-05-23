Crypto industry urges Labor to stay the course on sweeping reforms

Earlier this 12 months, Labor’s monetary companies spokesman Stephen Jones stated the get together would think about crypto regulation as a part of a broader overhaul of the digital funds system, which would come with digital wallets equivalent to Google and Apple Pay. Jones additionally stated the federal government might look into regulating crypto underneath monetary companies regulation.

Adrian Przelozny, chief govt of crypto alternate Independent Reserve, famous that crypto reform was unlikely to be the very first thing on the agenda for Labor, however was hopeful the momentum gathered by the Bragg reforms wouldn’t drop off with a change in authorities.

“There’s a consultation paper out right now which outlines proposed regulation, so we hope the government takes that on board, and we hope they don’t try to mess with all the work that’s already happened in consultation with the industry,” he stated.

“We need to have regulation in the cryptocurrency space in Australia, I think it’s a very important thing for the nation.”

The Business Briefing publication delivers main tales, unique protection and skilled opinion. Sign up to get it every weekday morning.