Cryptocurrency As A Payment Option Not Anytime Soon, Says Amazon’s CEO

Amazon CEO says not including cryptocurrency as fee choice anytime quickly

Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy mentioned the e-commerce large shouldn’t be near including cryptocurrency as a fee choice to its retail enterprise, in an interview with CNBC on Thursday.

But, he additionally mentioned it could be potential to promote non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its e-commerce platform and expects NFTs to proceed to develop “significantly.”

NFTs, a kind of digital asset that exist on a blockchain, have exploded in recognition in 2021, with NFT artworks promoting for hundreds of thousands of {dollars}.

Jassy mentioned cryptocurrencies will grow to be greater in the long run, however added he himself doesn’t personal any bitcoin.

A rising variety of firms have began to just accept digital currencies for fee, bringing an asset class shunned by main monetary establishments till a number of years in the past nearer to the mainstream.

Last yr, eBay Inc allowed the sale of NFTs for digital collectibles like buying and selling playing cards, photographs or video clips on its platform, the primary e-commerce firm to faucet into the frenzy round NFTs.

EBay had additionally mentioned it was open to the opportunity of accepting cryptocurrency as a type of fee sooner or later.