Cryptocurrency exchange purchases Eurovision trophy

The WhiteBIT cryptocurrency trade has bought the Eurovision-2022 crystal microphone trophy received by Kalush Orchestra for $ 900,000: funds will proceed to assist the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Europe’s largest cryptocurrency trade, WhiteBIT, received the public sale aimed toward serving to meet the wants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The public sale was launched by Kalush Orchestra, the winner of the Eurovision-2022 music contest.

The public sale for the crystal microphone of the winner of Eurovision 2022 was held on the MetaHistory platform. In the final minutes of the public sale, a wrestle broke out between the cryptocurrencies of businessmen from Kalush, a charity fund from Washington, and the Ukrainian cryptocurrency trade WhiteBIT.

The Eurovision-2022 crystal microphone was bought for $900,000. Proceeds might be donated to the charity fund created by showman and volunteer Serhiy Prytula. The funds might be forwarded for buying an aerial complicated of PD-2 drones for the Ukrainian military.

“WhiteBIT is grateful to the global community for supporting our country during this difficult time. As Ukrainians, we want our Western partners to know that Ukrainian businesses and entrepreneurs are also investing all their resources to maintain the fighting ability of our brave soldiers. The decision to donate in this auction, organised by the Kalush Orchestra, was completely conscious and thought-through. Indeed, $900,000, even for a crystal microphone, is a lot. But $900,000 to help the Armed Forces is only a small portion of the full contribution of all Ukrainians towards our common victory,” – mentioned Volodymyr Nosov, CEO of WhiteBIT.

Volodymyr Nosov, CEO of WhiteBIT

It needs to be famous that on the finish of March, WhiteBIT had already taken half in a charity public sale that was promoting the gold Paralympic medal received by Ukrainian athlete Serhiy Yemelyanov on the Paralympic Games in Tokyo 2020. The cryptocurrency trade purchased the medal for UAH 900,000, which was used for the wants of the Ukrainian army: physique armour, a thermal imager and a automobile.

Overall, WhiteBIT has been systematically contributing to Ukraine’s victory for greater than three months. Since the start of the large-scale invasion, the cryptocurrency trade has donated $4 million to assist Ukrainians affected by the conflict.

“Despite the fact that a third of Ukraine’s economy has stopped operating due to the war, the entrepreneurial spirit of the Ukrainian people cannot be broken. Therefore, the WhiteBIT cryptocurrency exchange not only continues its work, but also creates new jobs and expands its horizons around the world. We are proud to be Ukrainian and to be an example of courage, bravery and perseverance to the whole world,” – mentioned Volodymyr Nosov.

WhiteBIT can also be working carefully with the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Comprehensive organisational assist and help for the consular service of Ukraine has already been offered in nations the place the cryptocurrency trade has its workplaces. In addition, WhiteBIT aids the Anti-Crisis Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the decision centere, which supplies recommendation to Ukrainian residents 24/7.

Info: WhiteBIT is Europe’,s largest cryptocurrency trade. It meets all KYC and AML necessities and it’s among the many prime 2 safety exchanges on this planet based mostly on an impartial Hacken audit. It additionally holds an AAA ranking.

