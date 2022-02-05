CSA laud record-breaker Brevis: ‘He has been very consistent’ | Sport

Teenage cricket sensation Dewald Brevis smashed 138 from 130 balls in South Africa’s seventh/eighth place playoff towards Bangladesh.

His event tally moved to 506, yet another than earlier record-holder Shikhar Dhawan.

Brevis’ record-breaking efficiency can also be accompanied by his bowling statistics.

Dewald Brevis’ positive displaying on the U19 Cricket World Cup has earned him the applause of Cricket South Africa, noting his performances as good after breaking the document for many runs scored on the age group event.

Nicknamed “Baby AB”, Brevis scored a complete of 506 runs with two centuries, falling 4 runs wanting one other century towards Ireland and three runs brief towards England, ending the event with three fifties at a median of 84.33.

CSA performing chief govt officer, Pholetsi Moseki stated:

Brevis has been very constant, displaying nice expertise within the preparations resulting in the World Cup and it has been nice to see his brilliance all through this event. We’re glad to see the onerous work that this teenager and the group has put resulting in the event is paying off.

During Friday’s seventh/eighth place playoff encounter towards Bangladesh, Brevis smashed 138 from 130 balls.

With his 506, he usurped the earlier document held by Shikhar Dhawan, who achieved his milestone in 2004.

Brevis’ record-breaking efficiency can also be accompanied by his bowling stats as a dependable off-spinner, scoring 65 and a couple of/43 towards India, 104 and a couple of/18 towards Uganda, 96 and 0/13 towards Ireland, 97 and a couple of/40 towards England, 6 and 1/52 towards Sri Lanka, and 138 and 0/34 within the seventh-place play-off match towards Bangladesh.

“Breaking records at such a young age is a massive achievement, and we are excited to see him showcasing his talent in both the domestic and international set up in the future,” Moseki added.

The Proteas depart the event with a seventh positioned end, one up from their 2020 end.