CSIR and SIU sign agreement to share knowledge in fighting corruption, curbing cybercrime | News24

The CSIR and SIU have signed a memorandum of understanding.

In phrases of the settlement, the organisations share experience and expertise.

It may also enable for elevated analysis in information science and cyber safety.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) have joined forces to curb fraud, corruption, and cyber-related crimes.

On Monday, SIU head Andy Mothibi and CSIR CEO Thulani Dlamini signed a memorandum of understanding to precise their dedication to sharing experience and expertise to drive analysis, growth, and innovation within the fields of knowledge science and data and cyber safety.

READ | Data movement reports, cellphone records and bank statements outline Zandile Gumede corruption case

The signing of the settlement alerts a coordinated effort to boost the usage of expertise to combat the scourge of corruption and maladministration within the nation.

How secure is your neighbourhood? Find out by utilizing News24’s CrimeCheck

The partnership will see capability-building within the growth of digital investigation instruments, digital forensic investigations and evaluation, and cloud and high-performance computing to uproot cybercrimes earlier than they happen.

Mothibi mentioned:

Our partnership with the CSIR is in step with the SIU’s technique of detecting fraud and corruption early and having techniques in place that forestall these crimes. We stay in a digitised world and criminals are utilizing expertise to their benefit. We can’t be left behind.

Dlamini added that the combat in opposition to corruption and cybercrimes was a significant situation in South Africa.

“The work that we do contributes to ensuring that we support a capable state. Through this partnership, the CSIR will utilise its research competency to assist the SIU with the necessary technological solutions to tackle cybercrimes. Our team of experts in data science, information security, as well as cybersecurity, blockchain, and artificial intelligence, are ready to assist,” Dlamini mentioned.