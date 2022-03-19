CSIRO on mission to use insects, rubbish fuel and seaweed to end plastic waste

Plastic-eating bugs, plastic wrappers constructed from seaweed and low-cost cameras in stormwater drains to cease garbage escaping into nature are among the ways in which the nationwide science company says Australia can flip its waste downside into an financial earner.

CSIRO is launching a program, backed with $50 million in public and business funding, to deal with Australia’s multimillion-tonne plastic waste downside with a give attention to revolutionary applied sciences.

Insects, together with mealworms, can digest plastic. Credit:CSIRO

Each Australian generates, on common, about 100 kilograms of plastic waste a yr, which is greater than 2.5 million tonnes throughout the nation. Just 13 per cent is recovered whereas 84 per cent is shipped to landfill. By 2050, it’s estimated the quantity of plastic within the oceans will outweigh fish.

Global plastic manufacturing is forecast to double by 2040, so CSIRO chief govt Larry Marshall desires to “reinvent” recycling processes and flip the financial equation so environmentally pleasant options can grow to be revenue drivers for business.