CSK and India pacer Deepak Chahar gets married | Off the field News – Times of India

Deepak Chahar, who sadly was dominated out of the just-concluded IPL 2022 due to an harm, married his long-time girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj in Agra on Wednesday.Deepak’s cousin Rahul, who is also an energetic cricketer, was current among the many visitors together with family and friends. However, a notable absentee was CSK ‘s iconic skipper MS Dhoni

(Photo Source: Twitter)

The former India captain was away in Tamil Nadu because the chief visitor on the silver jubilee operate of the Thiruvallur District Cricket Association.

After the wedding at Agra’s JP Palace, the marriage reception is scheduled to be hosted on the ITC Maurya in Delhi, the place anticipated to be in attendance are prime Indian cricketers, together with Virat Kohli and his spouse, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma.

(Photo Source: Twitter)