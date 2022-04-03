CSK look to fix bowling woes as defending champions seek first win

Jonny Bairstow is ready to return to Punjab Kings’ XI having accomplished his quarantine upon arrival from the Caribbean

For the primary time of their historical past, Chennai Super Kings have misplaced their opening two matches of an IPL marketing campaign, and Ravindra Jadeja’s group can be eager to get off the mark towards Punjab Kings on Sunday.

On a batting pleasant pitch on the Brabourne Stadium, Dwayne Bravo and Dwaine Pretorius can be essential for the Super Kings’ prospects, on condition that they lack high quality tempo choices. The Super Kings have struggled within the absence of Deepak Chahar, because the group has been lacking a bowler who can strike inside the primary six overs – a job wherein Chahar flourished. In each their losses, towards Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants , not one of the Super Kings pacers took a wicket throughout that part; with Adam Milne and Chris Jordan each unavailable, Mukesh Choudhary and Tushar Deshpande particularly returned costly figures towards the Super Giants.

The Kings, in the meantime, are coming off a loss towards the Knight Riders having aced a chase of 206 of their first match towards Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Kings’ bowlers might do with some enchancment, as they’ve taken a complete of simply six wickets from two matches.

While Kagiso Rabada’s presence can be a lift, and Rahul Chahar has saved batters quiet, the Kings can be anticipating extra from the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Brar.

On paper, each groups have a strong batting line-up, having every posted 200-plus scores this season already. Expect one other run-fest on Sunday.

In the information

Jonny Bairstow is ready to return to the Kings’ XI, having accomplished his quarantine upon arrival from the Caribbean. The aggressive England batter will principally exchange West Indies allrounder Odean Smith. Raj Bawa might make method for pacer Sandeep Sharma.

Adam Milne missed the Super Kings’ second recreation as a consequence of harm, however in accordance with head coach Stephen Fleming, he’s “not too far away” from returning. If he’s match, the New Zealand fast is more likely to exchange one in every of Choudhary or Deshpande.

Likely XIs

Chennai Super Kings : 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Robin Uthappa, 3 Moeen Ali, 4 Shivam Dube, 5 Ambati Rayudu, 6 Ravindra Jadeja (capt), 7 MS Dhoni (wk), 8 Dwayne Bravo, 9 Dwaine Pretorious, 10 Adam Milne, 11 Tushar Deshpande/Mukesh Choudhary

Punjab Kings: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Mayank Agarwal (capt), 3 Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Jonny Bairstow, 6 M Shahrukh Khan, 7 Harpreet Brar, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Rahul Chahar, 10 Sandeep Sharma, 11 Arshdeep Singh

Strategy punt

Rahul Chahar has been distinctive towards left-handers, so can be trusted towards Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube and Jadeja. Among spinners bowling to left-handers in India since 2019, he has taken 11 wickets, the second-most after Rashid Khan and has the most effective strike price.

Stats that matter

Since 2019, no bowler has taken extra wickets than Rabada within the IPL. Also, within the demise overs, the South African has taken probably the most wickets on this interval.

The Super Kings have been the higher group on this head-to-head, successful 15 out of 25 video games towards the Kings. Also since 2018, the Super Kings have received 5 out of eight matches towards the Kings.

Shikhar Dhawan averages 40+ towards the Super Kings within the IPL, and 66.8 for the reason that 2020 version.