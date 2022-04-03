CSK look to fix bowling woes as defending champions seek first win
Jonny Bairstow is ready to return to Punjab Kings’ XI having accomplished his quarantine upon arrival from the Caribbean
For the primary time of their historical past, Chennai Super Kings have misplaced their opening two matches of an IPL marketing campaign, and Ravindra Jadeja’s group can be eager to get off the mark towards Punjab Kings on Sunday.
While Kagiso Rabada’s presence can be a lift, and Rahul Chahar has saved batters quiet, the Kings can be anticipating extra from the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Brar.
On paper, each groups have a strong batting line-up, having every posted 200-plus scores this season already. Expect one other run-fest on Sunday.
In the information
Jonny Bairstow is ready to return to the Kings’ XI, having accomplished his quarantine upon arrival from the Caribbean. The aggressive England batter will principally exchange West Indies allrounder Odean Smith. Raj Bawa might make method for pacer Sandeep Sharma.
Adam Milne missed the Super Kings’ second recreation as a consequence of harm, however in accordance with head coach Stephen Fleming, he’s “not too far away” from returning. If he’s match, the New Zealand fast is more likely to exchange one in every of Choudhary or Deshpande.
Likely XIs
Chennai Super Kings : 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Robin Uthappa, 3 Moeen Ali, 4 Shivam Dube, 5 Ambati Rayudu, 6 Ravindra Jadeja (capt), 7 MS Dhoni (wk), 8 Dwayne Bravo, 9 Dwaine Pretorious, 10 Adam Milne, 11 Tushar Deshpande/Mukesh Choudhary
Punjab Kings: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Mayank Agarwal (capt), 3 Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Jonny Bairstow, 6 M Shahrukh Khan, 7 Harpreet Brar, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Rahul Chahar, 10 Sandeep Sharma, 11 Arshdeep Singh
Strategy punt
Rahul Chahar has been distinctive towards left-handers, so can be trusted towards Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube and Jadeja. Among spinners bowling to left-handers in India since 2019, he has taken 11 wickets, the second-most after Rashid Khan and has the most effective strike price.
Stats that matter
Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo