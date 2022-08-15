Cricket
CSK old boys du Plessis and Fleming to be Jo’burg Super Kings’ captain and coach, respectively
Apart from the three gamers – du Plessis, Moeen and Theekshana – some members of the teaching workers are additionally outdated Chennai Super Kings males. Stephen Fleming would be the head coach at Johannesburg too, whereas Eric Simons can be his assistant. ESPNcricinfo has learnt that the franchise can be on the verge of signing Albie Morkel, the previous South Africa allrounder, as a part of the teaching workers. Morkel was a part of Chennai Super Kings from 2008 to 2013 as a participant, together with once they gained back-to-back IPL titles in 2010 and 2011.