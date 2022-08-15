Cricket

CSK old boys du Plessis and Fleming to be Jo’burg Super Kings’ captain and coach, respectively

Photo of The Wall The Wall11 mins ago
0 Less than a minute


Apart from the three gamers – du Plessis, Moeen and Theekshana – some members of the teaching workers are additionally outdated Chennai Super Kings males. Stephen Fleming would be the head coach at Johannesburg too, whereas Eric Simons can be his assistant. ESPNcricinfo has learnt that the franchise can be on the verge of signing Albie Morkel, the previous South Africa allrounder, as a part of the teaching workers. Morkel was a part of Chennai Super Kings from 2008 to 2013 as a participant, together with once they gained back-to-back IPL titles in 2010 and 2011.



Source link

Tags
Photo of The Wall The Wall11 mins ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button