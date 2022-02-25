CSK Players List 2022: Complete Chennai Super Kings Squad and Players List for IPL 2022

The 2022 IPL mega public sale has come to an finish, and it has been one which has saved the followers on the fringe of their seats. All the franchises went forward and strengthened their squads forward of the fifteenth version of the IPL.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did what they’ve at all times centered on. They strengthened their ‘core’ crew on the public sale and purchased a lot of the gamers who’ve been an integral a part of their aspect in the previous couple of years.

On day 1, CSK purchased again the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, and Deepak Chahar. These are 4 cricketers who’ve been part of the ‘core team’ of the four-time IPL champions. While Uthappa was pouched for INR 2 Crore, CSK spent INR 4.40 Crore and INR 6.75 Crore to acquire the providers of Bravo and Rayudu respectively.

There was a large bidding conflict for Deepak Chahar, with groups like Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals preventing it out with CSK. However, the ‘Men in Yellow’ went all out, splashed INR 14 Crore to get the providers of Chahar. The 2 different gamers whom they purchased on Day 1 have been KM Asif and Tushar Deshpande for INR 20 Lakh every.

CSK’s buys on Day 2 of the 2022 IPL mega public sale

On Day 2 of the IPL mega public sale, CSK went for a plethora of all-rounders. The MS Dhoni-led outfit purchased the likes of Shivam Dube (INR 4 Crore), Mitchell Santner (INR 1.9 Crore), in addition to beginner Rajvardhan Hangargekar (INR 1.5 Crores). Also, Dwayne Pretorius was purchased for INR 50 Lakh.

Sri Lankan Maheesh Theekshana was a steal at INR 70 Lakh, whereas Adam Milne was pouched for INR 1.9 Crore. Devon Conway was one other addition to the record, and the ‘Men in Yellow’ spent INR 1 Crore to acquire the providers of the Kiwi. And lastly, Chris Jordan was purchased for a sum of INR 3.6 Crore.

The ‘Men in Yellow’ have retained their important squad as soon as once more, and have added some newbies as properly. And certainly, with MS Dhoni main them in IPL 2022, the Yellow Brigade will likely be gunning for his or her fifth IPL title.

CSK’s last squad: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Dwayne Bravo, Devon Conway, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, Okay Bhagath Verma, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Milne

Squad Strength – 25 (Indian 17 Overseas 8)

Purse Remaining – INR 2.95 Crore